Lender hired by Silver Bay YMCA for new development and government relations post

HAGUE — Walt Lender has accepted the new position of vice president of development and government relations at Silver Bay YMCA.

“Silver Bay is an incredible asset to the regional economy and a leader in environmental stewardship of Lake George,” Lender said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to helping Silver Bay grow and flourish.”

Lender, along with his wife and six children, lives in Ticonderoga on the northern end of Lake George.

He holds a master’s degree in administration from St. Michael’s College and a B.A. from Hartwick College.

For nearly 18 years, Lender served as the executive director of the Lake George Association, where he focused on the conservation and preservation of Lake George and its watershed.

Lender also brings over 34 years of experience in the not-for-profit sector to the team.

Previously, Lender was both the director of development and the government and corporate relations officer for Fort Ticonderoga. He has also served as the executive director of PRIDE of Ticonderoga.

Over the years, Lender has been active in local economic development, planning, and historic preservation efforts.

“I have always known Silver Bay to be a remarkable and special place,” Lender added. “From my first visit to the campus as a teenager through all the summers of dropping my children off at Silver Camp to my recent service on the board, Silver Bay has always impressed me with its scenic beauty, wholesome atmosphere, and sense of respite and rejuvenation."

Silver Bay YMCA, founded in 1902, has a 700-acre campus along 1 mile of Lake George shoreline and offers programs for all ages.