Lehigh Cement plant in Glens Falls to close in 2023, idling 85 workers

GLENS FALLS — Lehigh Hanson Inc. announced Wednesday that it will halt cement production at its Glens Falls plant, which currently has 85 full-time employees.

"Operations will be shut down in a phased manner in 2023," according to news release from the Irving, Texas-based company.

The Lehigh Cement Co. plant in Glens Falls has been operating since 1893.

Company officials, who called the move a "difficult decision," said the company is "committed to providing financial and job search assistance to minimize the impact" on its workers.

“The decision to halt production at a plant is always difficult,” said Alex Car, president of Lehigh Hanson’s Northeast Region, in a statement. “We are thankful for the dedication and efforts of our Glens Falls workforce over the years and we will work to minimize the impacts to our employees and the community as much as possible.”

The company cited "changes to the competitive landscape within the global cement industry" in its announcement.

"It has become increasingly difficult for relatively small and aging plants like the Glens Falls facility to cost-effectively manufacture its products. The decision to halt production at this facility is in line with the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its asset base and decrease the complexity of its operations," the news release states.

Lehigh Hanson Inc. has a new energy-efficient cement plant in Mitchell, Indiana, starting up next year, and it will redirect additional cement capacity in the company’s network to the New England area. In New York state, Lehigh Hanson also recently invested in upgrades to its Cementon cement distribution terminal in Greene County.

“We are committed to continuing to supply our customers in the New England region,” said Car. “We have the available capacity to meet the current and future needs of our customers even after the Glens Falls plant halts production.”

Lehigh Hanson Inc. and its affiliated companies are part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions with leading market positions in cement, aggregates and ready-mixed concrete.