Lehigh Cement Co. scales back, lays off 54

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GLENS FALLS — Lehigh Cement Co. has announced it will temporarily discontinue most of its cement-making operations in its local plant and lay off 54 of 90 local workers.

The layoffs, which are expected to be temporary, will be put into effect over the next two weeks, according to a statement the company put out Monday afternoon.

The scaling-down of operations is a result of a slowdown in construction projects throughout New England, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lehigh has a large quantity of cement on-site, which it will use to supply customers, and it will continue its cement-grinding operations in Glens Falls. The company will discontinue its quarrying in Moreau, for the time being.

Operations at other Lehigh Hanson sites throughout the U.S. are also being scaled back.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 10 Angry 9