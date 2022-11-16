Lehigh Cement closing announcement surprises local officials

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins said Wednesday that news of Lehigh Cement Co.'s planned closing next year after about 130 years of operation in the city was shocking.

"We found out earlier today and we are shocked. We did not know that the plant was in jeopardy of closing or that they had any concerns," Collins said.

He shared his plans for what comes next.

"The first step is to meet with the managers of the plant and try to understand their plans to help their employees, the over 80 employees that come from the Glens Falls region. We want to know how we can be another source of support for those employees," he said.

The mayor is also interested in learning the plans for the facility on Warren Street.

"Secondly, we need to find out the plans for the facility in the future and how it will impact the neighborhood," Collins said. "The plant is in Glens Falls so that makes it a concern and we're going to explore what our options are."

Jim Siplon, president of the Warren County Economic Development Corp., noted the recent struggles of the industry, citing the "stress of the new economy."

"I came out of manufacturing. Before this job, I ran large manufacturers around the world so I understand the stress that an industry producing building materials is under," he said. "They are under enormous stress to continue to expand their scale and you can only be competitive in the market today at a really large scale."

He continued about why Lehigh Cement has been such an asset to the area.

"Over the last few years during the pandemic, the plant was critical. When the border closed and the ability for materials to come over the border was no longer an option, their capacity was really crucial to a lot of the work that went on in the region.

"Even with that, it seems they were not able to outrun the challenges of the larger scale," Siplon said on Wednesday.

Like the mayor, Siplon said the EDC is interested in helping the employees displaced by the closing of the plant.

"Whatever it is that we can do to help both the company and the employees, we will do. The economy is currently in need of hundreds of workers, I'm very confident, at the appropriate time, we will find homes for every single one of those employees," Siplon said. "They are valued members of our community and we hope to keep them all here."