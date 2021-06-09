Legislators seek end to mask mandate inside schools

Assembly Republicans on Wednesday urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo to drop the mask mandate for students.

“Governor Cuomo. Unmask our kids now!” said Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, during a rally on the steps of the Capitol in Albany.

Tague has introduced a bill that would make it illegal for state agencies to mandate the masking of healthy children under the age of 18, which would allow children to remove their masks in schools, summer camps and other settings.

On Monday, Cuomo said children could remove their masks outdoors, but they would still be required inside. This followed a weekend of confusion after Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to the CDC on Friday, asking if the state could waive the mask requirement.

Tague said he has heard from frustrated parents.

“Children are confused, scared and exhausted. Many of us couldn’t fathom wearing a mask in a room with no air conditioning for hours at a time, and we’re telling them they have to keep wearing their masks — even as adults in their lives are beginning to take theirs off in public,” he said.

COVID-19 positivity rates have fallen. Cuomo on Wednesday announced the daily rate was 0.37% and the seven-day average was 0.48%.