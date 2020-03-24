Legislators say state budget may still be on time, but may be bare bones

Local elected officials are optimistic that the Legislature will complete its budget on time, despite the focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19, but say the spending plan may be more bare bones than in past years.

“It’s not going to have a lot of the policy issues that we don’t necessarily need to do now that really require more debate and more thought,” said Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury. “I think it’s going to be a pretty basic budget and pretty austere. It’s not the time to be looking at possibilities of new things we can do. To hold our own will be a challenge.”

Little said the state received some good news recently with the announcement that New York would receive more than $6 billion in federal funds to help with Medicaid costs, which was one of the reasons the state was facing a $6 billion budget gap.

School districts should not expect a large increase in aid, according to Little. The Senate had agreed to allocate an additional $700 million in school aid that was above Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s request for an $826 million increase. There was also about $250 million set aside for other school funding and a competitive grant program.