Legislator praises Hochul's direct style in first public remarks

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday promised a more open and accountable government, which one local legislator found refreshing.
In her first public address, Hochul promised to change the culture in Albany, including ordering a revamp of sexual harassment training, requiring ethics training for every state employee and coming up with a process to expedite Freedom of Information Law requests.
“You’ll find me to be direct, straight-talking and decisive,” she said.
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said she liked the way Hochul got straight to the point in her remarks.
“There’s nothing superfluous about the way she communicates. She rolls up her sleeves. She gets down to business. We’re not going to agree with everything she wants to do, but I appreciate the directness of her style,” Woerner said.
Woerner added that Hochul is focused on the right priorities of beating COVID-19, reviving the economy and getting students back into the classroom.
But Woerner is not a big fan of mandates, she said. Hochul announced she would put in place a mask mandate for everyone inside schools and also either a vaccination requirement for teachers and school staff or weekly testing.
“I would like everybody to use common sense and take responsibility for their own health and be respectful of other people; and if everybody did that, then we probably wouldn’t need mandates,” Woerner said.
Woerner also agreed with Hochul’s call to update harassment training and ethics policies.
“There needs to be a consistent policy that covers all employees and elected officials as well,” she said.
State. Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, congratulated Hochul on making history as New York's first female governor and said she looked forward to working with Hochul to move the state forward.
“I’m praying for her success because I want our state — and all New Yorkers — to succeed. With her deep upstate roots, I’m hopeful that Governor Hochul will make advancing an agenda that helps upstate and recognizes our unique challenges and opportunities a top bipartisan priority,” Jordan said in a news release.
“We have much work to do: it’s time to write a positive, new chapter — and create a brighter future — for New York state,” she added.
Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, and State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, did not return calls for comment on Tuesday. However, both said in previous statements they were looking forward to working with Hochul.
