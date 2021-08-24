Legislator praises Hochul's direct style in first public remarks

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday promised a more open and accountable government, which one local legislator found refreshing.

In her first public address, Hochul promised to change the culture in Albany, including ordering a revamp of sexual harassment training, requiring ethics training for every state employee and coming up with a process to expedite Freedom of Information Law requests.

“You’ll find me to be direct, straight-talking and decisive,” she said.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said she liked the way Hochul got straight to the point in her remarks.

“There’s nothing superfluous about the way she communicates. She rolls up her sleeves. She gets down to business. We’re not going to agree with everything she wants to do, but I appreciate the directness of her style,” Woerner said.

Woerner added that Hochul is focused on the right priorities of beating COVID-19, reviving the economy and getting students back into the classroom.

But Woerner is not a big fan of mandates, she said. Hochul announced she would put in place a mask mandate for everyone inside schools and also either a vaccination requirement for teachers and school staff or weekly testing.