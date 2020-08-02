Legislative hearing set over COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes, long-term care facilities

Former Gov. George Pataki, a Republican, is among those who have called for an in-depth investigation into the more than 6,300 deaths of nursing home patients in New York since March.

The March directive became controversial immediately. CNHI reported that it was criticized in late March by the American Medical Directors Association, which predicted it would increase the rate of coronavirus transmission, endanger health care workers, result in many more patients returning to hospitals from infections and "escalating the death rate."

The directive, later rescinded by Zucker, was issued at a time when the state was trying to free up space in hospitals in anticipation of a surge in virus-related admissions.

Richard Mollot, director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a group that advocates for nursing home patients and their families, said he hopes lawmakers are successful in getting data about the pandemic impacts that the state has not yet made available.

"We have not had good and complete information and also we have not had accountability," Mollot said. "We're not out to hang anybody, but on the other hand we need to have an accounting because we need to be ready and responsible for when we go forward."