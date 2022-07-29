Leggett appointed acting Warren County administrator

QUEENSBURY — Craig Leggett will be adding the tasks of Warren County Administrator to his list of duties.

On Friday the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to appoint the supervisor from Chester to the position upon Ryan Moore's departure.

Moore will be taking over as chief executive officer of Behan Communications in early August. Monday is his last day in his current position.

The search for a new county administrator is ongoing, according to a news release.

"I look forward to doing the best I can to keep everything rolling while the county finds a good replacement," Leggett said following the board's meeting on Friday afternoon.

Leggett has served as the supervisor of Chester since 2016, and is currently the chairman of the board's Finance Committee.

He also serves as the vice chair of the Warren-Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency board, treasurer of the Warren County Local Development Corp. and is a board member on the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages.

Board Chairman Kevin Geraghty, who was next in line to take over as acting administrator during the search for Moore's replacement, said during the Personnel Committee meeting on Friday morning that due to medical issues he is handling he did not want to take on the additional position.

He said that Leggett's leadership and organizational skills will help him succeed as acting administrator.

"We are confident he can help us bridge this gap until the Board of Supervisors chooses our next county administrator," Geraghty said. "We thank him for his willingness to add these duties to his workload."

Leggett said he was honored to be chosen by his fellow supervisors.

He said that he will have big shoes to fill upon taking over, and hopes to be able to fill them.

"Our residents and taxpayers can be assured we will conduct business with the same high standards while we search for a new county administrator to help lead us forward," he said.

Moore has served the county as administrator since March 2018.

During his tenure, he oversaw the increase of the county's general fund balance by a total of 88% from $19.5 million to $36.6 million from the end of 2017 through 2021.

Geraghty said Moore will be missed by the county.

"We also thank Ryan Moore for all he has done for Warren County over the past 4 years, and wish him the best in his new career path," Geraghty said.