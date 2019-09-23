{{featured_button_text}}

MALTA — The left northbound lane of the Northway will be closed between 9 a.m. and noon on Tuesday, so state Department of Transportation road crews can make repairs to the median and drainage infrastructure, according to a news release.

The lane closure and work schedule are weather-dependent.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

