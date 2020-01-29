Lee Enterprises to buy Berkshire Hathaway newspaper operations

Lee Enterprises Inc., owner of the The Post-Star in Glens Falls, has entered into an agreement with Berkshire Hathaway to acquire BH Media Group’s publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million in cash, the Iowa-based Lee announced Wednesday.
Berkshire Hathaway is providing about $576 million in long-term financing to Lee at a 9% annual rate. The proceeds from the Berkshire financing will be used to pay for the acquisition, refinance Lee’s approximately $400 million of existing debt and provide enough cash on Lee’s balance sheet to allow for the termination of Lee’s revolving credit facility, a Lee news release said.
Subsequent to the deal closing, Berkshire Hathaway will be Lee’s sole lender.
Serving communities in 10 states, BHMG owns the print and digital operations of 30 daily newspapers, as well as more than 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products.
Lee has managed BHMG’s publications since July 2018 under a management agreement.
The transaction also includes The Buffalo News, which is separately owned by Berkshire Hathaway.
BHMG’s real estate (including permanently attached equipment) and cash are excluded from the acquisition.
The addition of Berkshire Hathaway’s publications will bring Lee's portfolio of daily newspapers to 81, from 50, and nearly double its audience size, the news release said.
“This is a compelling and transformative transaction for Lee," said Mary Junck, Lee’s chairman, in the news release. "It both refinances our long-term debt on attractive terms and provides new revenue opportunities as well as operational synergies across an expanded portfolio. We have enjoyed a strong, long-term relationship with Berkshire Hathaway, which has been a significant investor across our capital structure for years.
"As manager of BH Media for the past 18 months, we have developed a deep knowledge of these properties and tremendous respect for their operators. We know firsthand the power this acquisition brings for further accelerating our industry-leading digital revenue growth while maintaining our focus on delivering high-quality local news," Junck continued. "We look forward to capturing the tremendous value of this transaction for readers, advertisers and shareholders.”
Warren E. Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman and CEO, said in the new release, “My partner Charlie Munger and I have known and admired the Lee organization for over 40 years. They have delivered exceptional performance managing BH Media’s newspapers and continue to outpace the industry in digital market share and revenue.
"We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges. No organization is more committed to serving the vital role of high-quality local news, however delivered, as Lee," Buffett continued. "I am confident that our newspapers will be in the right hands going forward and I also am pleased to be deepening our long-term relationship with Lee through the financing agreement.”
Brian Corcoran, president and publisher of The Post-Star, said: "This is an exciting day for Lee Enterprises. Bringing on one of the premier papers in upstate New York in The Buffalo News is a great fit for us and the company."
The acquisition includes the following daily newspapers and their digital operations:
- Alabama: Dothan Eagle, Opelika-Auburn News
- Iowa: The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs
- Nebraska: Omaha World-Herald, The Grand Island Independent, Scottsbluff Star-Herald, The North Platte Telegraph, Kearney Hub, York News-Times
- New Jersey: The Press of Atlantic City
- New York: The Buffalo News
- North Carolina: Winston-Salem Journal, Greensboro News & Record, The News Herald in Morganton, The McDowell News, Statesville Record and Landmark, Hickory Daily Record
- Oklahoma: Tulsa World
- South Carolina: The Florence Morning News
- Texas: The Eagle in Bryan-College Station, Waco Tribune-Herald
- Virginia: Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, The Roanoke Times, Bristol Herald Courier, News & Advance in Lynchburg, Martinsville Bulletin, Danville Register & Bee, The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg, Culpeper Star-Exponent, The News Virginian in Waynesboro.