Lee Enterprises to buy Berkshire Hathaway newspaper operations

“This is a compelling and transformative transaction for Lee," said Mary Junck, Lee’s chairman, in the news release. "It both refinances our long-term debt on attractive terms and provides new revenue opportunities as well as operational synergies across an expanded portfolio. We have enjoyed a strong, long-term relationship with Berkshire Hathaway, which has been a significant investor across our capital structure for years.

"As manager of BH Media for the past 18 months, we have developed a deep knowledge of these properties and tremendous respect for their operators. We know firsthand the power this acquisition brings for further accelerating our industry-leading digital revenue growth while maintaining our focus on delivering high-quality local news," Junck continued. "We look forward to capturing the tremendous value of this transaction for readers, advertisers and shareholders.”

Warren E. Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman and CEO, said in the new release, “My partner Charlie Munger and I have known and admired the Lee organization for over 40 years. They have delivered exceptional performance managing BH Media’s newspapers and continue to outpace the industry in digital market share and revenue.