Lee Enterprises announces furloughs due to COVID-19 revenue drop

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The Post-Star, announced Tuesday morning that it would implement furloughs and pay reductions in response to the drop in advertising revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company’s executive team will be taking a 20% reduction in pay on top of a pay cut implemented in the first quarter of the fiscal year. All other employees will be subject to either a pay reduction or furlough equivalent to two weeks of salary also in the third quarter, which begins on Wednesday, according to Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO of Lee Enterprises.
“To ensure our own sustainability, it’s important that we manage the economic impact to our company. The sacrifices we make now will minimize the long-term damage the pandemic could have on our business,” he said in a letter to employees.
Mowbray praised how employees have responded to the crisis, including efforts by newsrooms to deliver news coverage, and said that the company has picked up new readers.
The advertising staff has worked with local businesses to support them as they reach out to customers and sustain their businesses, according to Mowbray.
“Unfortunately, even our best efforts cannot overshadow the fact that our advertising revenue has been dramatically impacted now and for the near future,” he said.
“We do not take these actions lightly and fully understand the sacrifices being made. Our goal is to ensure we weather the difficult days ahead and emerge stronger together with opportunities to grow our business when the pandemic passes,” he added.
Post-Star Publisher Brian Corcoran said the pandemic has dramatically affected business.
“We are in the midst of an unprecedented health and economic crisis, and it has impacted each of our employees and all facets of our business. Our advertisers are struggling, and it has translated to many canceled ads both by local and national advertisers,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
