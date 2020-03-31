Lee Enterprises announces furloughs due to COVID-19 revenue drop

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The Post-Star, announced Tuesday morning that it would implement furloughs and pay reductions in response to the drop in advertising revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s executive team will be taking a 20% reduction in pay on top of a pay cut implemented in the first quarter of the fiscal year. All other employees will be subject to either a pay reduction or furlough equivalent to two weeks of salary also in the third quarter, which begins on Wednesday, according to Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO of Lee Enterprises.

“To ensure our own sustainability, it’s important that we manage the economic impact to our company. The sacrifices we make now will minimize the long-term damage the pandemic could have on our business,” he said in a letter to employees.

Mowbray praised how employees have responded to the crisis, including efforts by newsrooms to deliver news coverage, and said that the company has picked up new readers.

The advertising staff has worked with local businesses to support them as they reach out to customers and sustain their businesses, according to Mowbray.