GLENS FALLS — A project to replace the bulbs in the city’s streetlights with LED fixtures has gotten more expensive, according to the latest cost estimates.
Jeff Flagg, the city’s sustainability consultant, explained that an inventory showed that Glens Falls owns more lights than it thought it did — 1,569, up from 1,378 estimated previously.
Most of these lights are of the decorative style, rather than large overhead “Cobra” style, according to Flagg. In addition, he said, National Grid is tacking on a $179,000 surcharge to account for “hand holes” that are needed for technicians to maintain the lights.
These two factors have increased the price tag from just over $2 million to about $2.74 million. The city had planned to use a $75,000 Smart City grant from the New York Power Authority and about $93,000 in rebates and incentives from National Grid to pay for the project.
The total cost to the city would be about $2.57 million when those savings are applied. That means the project would be paid back in about 14 years with financing.
The payback was 11 years under the old cost estimate.
Committee members were disappointed by the cost increase. This does not include the cost of “smart sensors’ that city officials have considered installing to measure a variety of items, which could include air quality.
The city received cost estimates from three providers to install these smart sensors — $230,980 from Fybr, $186,659 from CimCon and $181,610 from Phillips CityTouch.
Councilman Jim Clark said the city needs to do some more research on experience other municipalities have had using these companies.
“We need an unbiased opinion,” he said.
Councilman Bill Collins agreed.
“We need to take this and then do our due diligence and compare things,” he said.
In other business, the committee has mapped out where it wants to deploy 16 electric car charging stations: the YMCA, East Field Park, Murray Street Park, Haviland Cove, the wastewater treatment plant, Cool Insuring Arena, three at the Department of Public Works, two at the ice rink and five throughout the downtown area.
The cost is $119,500 and the city is seeking grant funding through the New York State Research and Development Authority and National Grid to cover the cost.
Flagg also provided some brief updates on other initiatives. The city is continuing its discussions with Gravity Renewables on a remote net metering hydroelectric project.
Gravity Renewables operates hydroelectric plants through an arrangement with Municipal Electric and Gas Alliance. The city would receive a credit for the power produced. The project would potentially offset 40% of the city’s municipal energy use.
Flagg met with officials from the EPA and Department of Environmental Conservation to conduct a survey of the Luzerne Road landfill to determine prospects for a solar installation. The state agencies will report back in a couple of months about the viability of the project, but the preliminary outlook sounded promising.
In addition, the city is looking at ways to improve the energy efficiency of Cool Insuring Arena. Flagg said the city might be able to combine upgrades to the arena and the Fire Road ice rink into one project.
