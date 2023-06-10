QUEENSBURY — The 62nd annual convention of the American Society of Dowsers (ASD) found its way to the SUNY Adirondack campus in Queensbury this weekend.

“Grassroots dowsers have been around since the beginning of time finding water. because water was important. You had to have water. You had to find food, so where are the deer, where’s the buffalo herd, so we can find food,” explained Sandi Isgro, president of the ASD on Saturday. “The process is getting out of your conscious mind and getting into the unconscious, which connects you to spirt, and I don’t mean a church thing, I mean to your inner knowing.”

Most people have at least a vague picture of what dowsing is. A colonial man in a tri-corner hat, walking out into a field with a Y-shaped stick. It was was very common throughout most of human history, but as we began to develop technology to more accurately and expediently do the job of “grassroots” dowsing, the practice has become relegated to the realm of spiritualism and mysticism. However, Isgro said there is a scientific underpinning.

“The founders of the society were all ex CIA, FBI,” Isgro said. “They were researchers, investigators before, and they discovered ‘why are these people in Europe interested in this stuff, and how can we use this for intelligence?’ And then when they retired they were like, ‘hey, what else can we do with this stuff.”

It’s well documented that matter is not solid, but in fact it is the frequency at which particles vibrate which gives matter its substantive range — be it gas, liquid, plasma, or “solid.” In his paper, “If atoms are mostly empty space, why do objects look and feel solid,” Roger Barlow, research professor and director of the International Institute for Accelerator Applications at the University of Huddersfield wrote:

Just like the polarity of a magnet, it is possible to feel the energy emitted by these vibrating, or “dancing,” particles, according to Barlow. That, a nutshell, is the science of dowsing.

Dowsing has remained in use, even in modern times. Isgro spoke of dowsers being used to train American soldiers in Vietnam to find land mines.

“Other dowsers were hired by military intelligence to find submarines,” she said. “They were our intelligence in the sky back then.”

Pickin’ up good vibrationsIsgro was joined by Joan Reid, a Hawaiian Energetic practitioner, Reiki master and teacher who lives in the area. The two explained how dowsers train, or “center” their minds to tune in on the specific vibrations of the object they seek.

“It’s coming to that part within ourselves that knows that we’re part of everything and everything’s part of us,” Isgro explained using the analogy of a sound wave in the form of a musical note to illustrate the process. “We hear a note made by a flute. The musician reads that as a line with a little ball on the end, so that line with the little ball is the symbol of that sound you just heard. That frequency you just heard.”

Isgro explained that dowsing works in the way our ears do to pick up the vibration of the sound wave generated by the note. When we hear the note, we can discern where the sound is coming from as well as how far away it is. With the vibrations of objects, there is not corresponding sound, so dowsers learn to pick up on the subtle energy fields generated by the vibrational waves.

Tools of the trade

As with any finely attuned skill, tools can be employed to help enhance and reinforce the process. Pendulums, Y-rods, and L-rods are the most common dowsing tools used.

“The rod, or the pendulum, or the Y-rod is just our antenna following (the note), it’s a visual of following it. Just like that note on the page tells the musician to create that sound,” she said.

“After you’ve connected with the tools, you realize, ‘oh I’m feeling it, maybe in the back of my neck,’ or, ‘my finger twitches when a certain thing happens,’ or whatever,” Reid added. “And we learn that our body is just energy, it’s all energy, and our body’s energy is picking things up like an antenna.”

When preparing to dowse, Isgro and Reid both said it’s extremely important to “center” one’s mind, and first make sure they are in a complimentary state to pick up the energy they’re on the lookout for.

“May I dowse right now? Can I dowse right now? Is it appropriate for me to dowse right now?” Reid said. Asking these questions before dowsing should reset the mind into a state of being able to accept and acknowledge the data it’s about to receive. One of the first lessons a dowser must learn is to read their own body’s signals.

“Maybe I’m dehydrated. Maybe I’m really tired, or another thing could be, it’s really none of my business to find that out right now,” she said.

Dowser specialties

Isgro said many dowsers have a specialty when it comes to picking up specific types of vibrations.

“Some of them are finders. I can find lost keys. I can find a lost person. I can find the lost dog,” she said. “Others are water, they’re exceedingly sensitive to water. Others are body, the human body. … They can find a spot that you didn’t even know of that’s hurt.”

Being a Reiki master, Reid said she specializes in “body dowsing,” a way of finding the source of a person’s malady by determining where within the body, their vibrations are off.

“I’ll ask, ‘show me the source,’ because sometimes, her hip could be hurting but it could be because of something that happened in her shoulder,” Reid explained.

When dowsing was more common, Isgro said doctors would often team up with dowsers to determine what treatments were needed.

“Back in the elder times, the doctor and the dowser worked together, they were not separate,” she said. “And now you’re seeing a resurgence in the holistic medicines.”

“We never say, ‘don’t go to a medical doctor.’ That’s not our thing,” Reid added, saying that dowsing can be applied as a type of complementary medicine. “All of the pharmaceuticals these days were originally started from herbs, medicinal plants.”

Skepticism

There are some who will remain skeptical about dowsing. Dismissing it as nothing more than an outdated means of location, or outright hokum. But Isgro said she’s confident that, whether knowing it or not, most people have dabbled in dowsing once or twice in their life.

“Have you ever walked into a room, and it’s a really nice room. It’s pleasant. It’s got windows. It’s got light …it looks like you could just walk in and have a nice seat. And you get the feeling in your gut that just says, ‘get the hell outta here. You don’t belong here,’” she asked. “That’s dowsing. That’s … feeling (your) inner knowing.”