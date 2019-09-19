WHITEHALL — A boil water advisory was issued in the village of Whitehall due to a leak in the village water system.
The leak was located on Saunders Street and has since been repaired but a boil water advisory remains in effect.
Bottled water should be used for drinking or cooking, or tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least two minutes, and then allowed to cool, before consumption/use in cooking.
For additional questions or concerns, please contact the Village of Whitehall Department of Public Works at 518-499-1575.
