League to host school board candidates forum in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The League of Women Voters is seeking questions from the public for a Meet the Candidates Night in the Lake George Central School District on Tuesday.

The forum is set for 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the school auditorium.

Residents are invited to email questions in advance to vslwvsc@gmail.com. Organizers ask submissions to include “Lake George Central School District” in the subject line. There is no limit to the number of questions that can be submitted.

Three seats on the Board of Education are up for election this year at the May 17 school vote. Each seat is a three-year term that begins on July 1. Incumbent board Vice President Maryanne MacKenzie is seeking reelection, but board members Melissa Seale and Linda King are not.

MacKenzie was elected to the board in 2019. She serves as chair of the Policy Committee and is a member of the Board Development Committee and the Culture and Climate Committee.

Linda Clark and Lisa Doster are running as a team and already have spots on the district's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan committee. In an endorsement letter written by the women, Clark explains DEI is a part of critical race theory and criticizes "the radical changes in curriculum." Doster claims a political agenda is to blame for the changes.

Chris Picard, local business owner and parent of an elementary student, is also running for a seat on the board.

Also on the ballot: Gregg Sawdy, Donna Prime and Mario Fasulo.

All candidates are scheduled to be present to answer questions at the meeting.

In addition to electing new board members on May 17, the public will also be asked to vote on the 2022-2023 budget.

The budget is broken down into instructional, which includes administration improvements, teaching, instructional media and student services and the non-instructional plans, which include Board of Education, administrative services, operations and maintenance and transportation services.

The proposed non-instructional budget is $3,475,803, a $16,272 increase from last year's budget. The proposed instructional budget is $12,464,742, with a 1.74% increase of $212,902.

Spending plans include purchasing a new 60-passenger bus, creating a capital reserve fund for future projects, as well as program and equipment upgrades and maintenance.

A public hearing regarding the budget will also be held at the candidates forum on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

