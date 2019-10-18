WARRENSBURG — The town Highway Department will collect leaves and brush from Monday through Friday next week.
The following must be done or the Highway Department will not take the leaves or brush: Bags must be biodegradable, not plastic; leaves must be bagged, not in big loose piles; and brush must be placed butt-end out toward the roadside in small piles that can be picked up, according to a town news release.
For more information, call the town clerk at 518-623-4561 or the supervisor at 518-623-9511.
