Lawyers to meet Thursday in attempt to resolve protest permit lawsuit

GLENS FALLS — The city's attorney has accused a group supporting President Donald Trump of attempting to impose a financial burden on taxpayers by filing a federal lawsuit over the city's law requiring demonstration permits, according to recent court filings.
In an affidavit filed Friday in U.S. District Court, Northern District of New York, City Attorney Ronald Newell accused the group American Patriots Express, or APEX, of filing the lawsuit to put a "financial burden" on the city, while dismissing any notion that City Code Section 87 impedes the group's First Amendment rights.
"It is respectfully submitted that this proceeding was brought not to protect the rights of the plaintiffs, but rather to impose upon the city of Glens Falls and its taxpayers the financial burden of possibly having to pay the plaintiffs' attorney fees," Newell wrote in the affidavit.
He went on to say that lawyers from both sides will meet Thursday to try and "resolve this matter" outside of court.
Newell did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday.
Thomas Marcelle, the Albany-based lawyer representing APEX, denied the allegations in an affidavit of his own filed Monday.
"This case is a product of one thing and one thing only — the city’s blind determination to impose a prior restraint on speech," he wrote.
In an interview with The Post-Star, Marcelle said he agreed to the meeting in good faith, but added it was a complicated issue that would take time to resolve.
Thursday’s meeting, however, doesn’t mean the lawsuit is over. Marcelle has asked the court to move forward with a motion for a preliminary injunction.
“It’s just to see if there is common ground,” he said. “That’s always the most important thing, I think, in a lawsuit — is always try to be reasonable and resolve the case.
“And if we can, we will.”
Marcelle and his law partner Adam Giangreco are also representing APEX founders David Vanscory and Florence Sherman, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old woman.
Mayor Dan Hall, Glens Falls Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis are listed as defendants in the case.
At issue is a city ordinance known as Section 87 that requires large demonstrations, or a “pre-planned gathering” of 25 or more, to first acquire a permit from the city clerk before proceeding.
The law, according to the lawsuit, violates the First Amendment “on a number of grounds” and gives the city clerk “unbridled discretion” to delay the issuance of a permit. The city’s Common Council bowed to pressure from “political left leaning groups” in approving the measure, the lawsuit alleges.
According to the law, the city clerk has 14 days to issue a demonstration permit but can seek a two-week extension upon written notice to the applicant.
The possible 28-day waiting period was to give law enforcement officials time to allocate resources without straining the city’s finances with overtime expenses.
The lawsuit, however, calls the ordinance vague and says the provision does not take into account spontaneous demonstrations.
A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order in the case last week, preventing the city from enforcing the law until a decision regarding a temporary injunction is made. A decision may come as early as this week.
“The law as it stands is unacceptable,” Marcelle said.
He added his clients are seeking to have the law declared unconstitutional in federal court but are willing to work with the city to create legislation that addresses safety concerns without requiring demonstrators to first gain a permit.
“I think we’re more than happy to sit down with the city ... to create a law that doesn’t require people to get permission to speak as opposed to notifying the city when they’re holding rallies,” Marcelle said.
But for that to happen, the city must be willing to declare the law unconstitutional, he said.
“That’s step one."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.