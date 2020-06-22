Lawyers to meet Thursday in attempt to resolve protest permit lawsuit

In an interview with The Post-Star, Marcelle said he agreed to the meeting in good faith, but added it was a complicated issue that would take time to resolve.

Thursday’s meeting, however, doesn’t mean the lawsuit is over. Marcelle has asked the court to move forward with a motion for a preliminary injunction.

“It’s just to see if there is common ground,” he said. “That’s always the most important thing, I think, in a lawsuit — is always try to be reasonable and resolve the case.

“And if we can, we will.”

Marcelle and his law partner Adam Giangreco are also representing APEX founders David Vanscory and Florence Sherman, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old woman.

Mayor Dan Hall, Glens Falls Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis are listed as defendants in the case.

At issue is a city ordinance known as Section 87 that requires large demonstrations, or a “pre-planned gathering” of 25 or more, to first acquire a permit from the city clerk before proceeding.