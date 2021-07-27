Lawyer seeks murder charge dismissal for man accused of crashing car, killing Horicon man

QUEENSBURY — The lawyer for the Onondaga man accused of leading police on a chase that ended in the death of a Horicon man wants the murder charge dismissed because he says police caused the crash by deploying "spike strips.”
Skyler B. Crouse, 32, is facing a 13-count indictment for the crash on Sept. 26, 2019 in which police tried to stop him as he sped through a construction zone on the Northway.
The chase continued north, reaching speeds of 111 mph. It ended when he got off at Exit 25 and crashed into the truck of Joseph Turcotte, causing it to flip over. Turcotte, a local boat builder, was killed.
Crouse was initially indicted on 12 counts, including vehicular manslaughter, first-degree and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. A Warren County grand jury on April 30 added the second-degree murder charge.
Crouse’s lawyer, Dana VanHee, filed a motion July 14 to dismiss the murder charge, because he said the grand jury was not given information about the effect that tire deflation devices — also known as spike strips — have on the ability to control a vehicle.
If jurors had that information, VanHee said he believes they would not have indicted on that charge.
He wrote: “Recognizing that having one or more of its tires purposefully punctured by law enforcement, Mr. Crouse should not be prosecuted for murder relative to Mr. Turcotte’s death.”
Crouse is accused of running some vehicles off the highway and nearly hitting a Warren County sheriff’s officer who was trying to deploy a tire deflation device.
Crouse told police he was “insane” and on drugs and was late for a birthday party.
Crouse was under the influence of nine different substances at the time of the crash, according to court records. They included alcohol, cocaine, the opioid fentanyl, marijuana and prescription drugs. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05%.
Prosecution responds
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Robert McCarty on Monday filed a response to VanHee’s motion in which he said that the evidence presented was “legally sufficient” to support the charge. He added that the Court of Appeals has found the grand jury does not need to be instructed on “every potential defense suggested by the evidence.”
“The Court of Appeals decided that the grand jury must be instructed on a potential defense only if it has ‘potential for eliminating a needless or unfounded prosecution,’” McCarty wrote.
McCarty added that state police Investigator Jeremy Shultis pointed out that Crouse’s left front tire had been damaged about 1.7 miles south of where the crash occurred.
Turcotte was still traveling at close to 100 mph in the 5 seconds before the crash, court records showed. McCarty wrote that Crouse's continued operation of his vehicle at high speed after his left front tire was punctured is evidence of “the depravity of his conduct at the time of the collision.”
Warren County Court Judge Robert Smith has not ruled on the motions.
Crouse has said he lives in Nedrow, a hamlet in Onondaga County near Syracuse. He initially listed his address as Akwesasne, which is in the Mohawk Nation territory on the New York-Canada border.
He rejected a plea deal, and the case was set to go to trial on Nov. 17 of last year. On Nov. 14, however, the state suspended all jury trials because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.
