Lawyer seeks murder charge dismissal for man accused of crashing car, killing Horicon man

Crouse is accused of running some vehicles off the highway and nearly hitting a Warren County sheriff’s officer who was trying to deploy a tire deflation device.

Crouse told police he was “insane” and on drugs and was late for a birthday party.

Crouse was under the influence of nine different substances at the time of the crash, according to court records. They included alcohol, cocaine, the opioid fentanyl, marijuana and prescription drugs. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05%.

Prosecution responds

Warren County Assistant District Attorney Robert McCarty on Monday filed a response to VanHee’s motion in which he said that the evidence presented was “legally sufficient” to support the charge. He added that the Court of Appeals has found the grand jury does not need to be instructed on “every potential defense suggested by the evidence.”

“The Court of Appeals decided that the grand jury must be instructed on a potential defense only if it has ‘potential for eliminating a needless or unfounded prosecution,’” McCarty wrote.

McCarty added that state police Investigator Jeremy Shultis pointed out that Crouse’s left front tire had been damaged about 1.7 miles south of where the crash occurred.