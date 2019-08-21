QUEENSBURY — The lawyer for the Warrensburg man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a young girl told a Warren County jury Wednesday his client was not guilty because the contact he had with the child was not for "sexual gratification."
Instead, the physical contact Paul R. Watkins had with the girl was innocent and not initiated for sexual purposes, lawyer Marc Zuckerman told the jury.
"Innocent contact with private parts is not a crime," Zuckerman said. "It's a crime if it's done for sexual gratification. That's the key."
Watkins, 49, is on trial for a felony charge of course of sexual conduct against a child and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly having sexual contact with a girl younger than the age of 11 on a number of occasions between 2016 and last fall. He was arrested by State Police in October, after a relative of the girl's learned about the allegations and called Child Protective Services.
That arrest came after Watkins made what authorities contend were admissions that corroborated the child's accusations, about his actions while the girl was on his lap and his "sexual" thoughts about her.
Zuckerman acknowledged that Watkins' comments to State Police investigators could be construed as "troubling" but said a person can't be prosecuted for their thoughts.
"There is no confession in this case. He did not confess to contact for sexual gratification," Zuckerman said.
Instead, Zuckerman said, the accusations were the result of a dispute with a relative of the child's who has had a grudge against Watkins for years.
Warren County Assistant District Ben Smith, though, said Watkins' comments to State Police investigators were evidence that tied him to the crimes.
The jury will watch a video of him being questioned and hear the statements he makes, Smith said.
"You're going to hear much of this from Paul Watkins," Smith said in his opening statement.
Testimony continued Wednesday, and the trial was expected to last into next week.
The felony charge is punishable by up to 7 years in state prison. Watkins is free on bail.
Smith is being assisted by Assistant District Attorney Travis Brown, while Julie Garcia is assisting Zuckerman.
