Lawyer: Employers can require masks

PLATTSBURGH — Requiring unvaccinated employees to wear masks is 100% within employers’ authority, local lawyer Jacqueline “Jaci” Kelleher said Wednesday.
Pointing to the more contagious nature of the newer delta variant of the coronavirus, she said asking whether employers have to require masks is the wrong question.
The right question, she said is whether it's a good idea for employees to wear masks because "those unvaccinated employees are going to be traveling, somebody is going to get exposed to that … delta variant and … it’s going to rip through your workplace and your vaccinated individuals will be sitting in the office holding the bag."
“Not that I have a strong opinion on that,” said Kelleher, laughing.
Speaking during a webinar hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce, Kelleher explained that the masking issue is currently in flux in New York.
Certain policies have yet to be repealed, and the state is saying unvaccinated individuals continue to be responsible for wearing masks.
“Without a doubt, employers may still require unvaccinated individuals to wear masks in the workplace and practice social distancing,” Kelleher said.
“I cannot tell you definitively that New York is still requiring employers to require unvaccinated individuals to wear masks in the workplace.”
She recommends a mask mandate for unvaccinated workers, and she suggested businesses talk to their lawyers about any questions they may have.
Federal law permits a vaccination mandate, which involves a thoughtful policy and not simply having an owner threatening to fire people who do not get vaccinated, she said.
When crafting such policies, employers must watch for disparate impacts in things like health care access.
“You need to be careful to make sure that they are going to have equal access to the vaccination program that you’re putting forward, whether it’s voluntary or involuntary,” Kelleher said.
Employers are allowed to ask employees about their vaccination status and require proof, although that information is confidential and must be stored separately from personnel files.
If vaccinations are required, reasonable accommodations will have to be made under the Americans with Disabilities Act for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.
“Some examples that the (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) is providing of what those accommodations might be: wearing a face mask at work, working at a social distance, working a modified shift, getting periodic COVID tests, working with a telework arrangement or a reassignment.”