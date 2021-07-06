Lawyer: Employers can require masks

PLATTSBURGH — Requiring unvaccinated employees to wear masks is 100% within employers’ authority, local lawyer Jacqueline “Jaci” Kelleher said Wednesday.

Pointing to the more contagious nature of the newer delta variant of the coronavirus, she said asking whether employers have to require masks is the wrong question.

The right question, she said is whether it's a good idea for employees to wear masks because "those unvaccinated employees are going to be traveling, somebody is going to get exposed to that … delta variant and … it’s going to rip through your workplace and your vaccinated individuals will be sitting in the office holding the bag."

“Not that I have a strong opinion on that,” said Kelleher, laughing.

Speaking during a webinar hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce, Kelleher explained that the masking issue is currently in flux in New York.

Certain policies have yet to be repealed, and the state is saying unvaccinated individuals continue to be responsible for wearing masks.

“Without a doubt, employers may still require unvaccinated individuals to wear masks in the workplace and practice social distancing,” Kelleher said.