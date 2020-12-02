Lawsuit: Washington County sheriff's deputies destroyed licensed hemp plants

Toadflax received a state license to grow hemp on May 24, 2019, and the sheriff’s department had been notified, according to the lawsuit. The department also has access to a database that lists licensed hemp growers, and Toadflax is listed on the state Agriculture and Markets website, the lawsuit noted.

The entire incident occurred at night, which could explain why the labels may have been overlooked. The lawsuit said the sheriff’s department should have better trained the deputies to be on the lookout for licensed hemp plants, and said deputies did not even ask the workers about the plants. The department also didn’t issue a warrant before removing the plants.

Toadflax filed a notice of claim with the department to cover the value of the lost plants, but the department refused to pay, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit called the situation an “unconstitutional unwarranted search” and said Toadflax’s rights to due process were violated as well, because the company was not given a chance to prove that the plants were licensed before they were removed.

The lawsuit also noted that no one was charged with any crime, suggesting the deputies found no evidence of illegal use of the plants.

