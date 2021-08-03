Lawsuit filed over Fowler Square tax breaks

In May, she denied the tax breaks for the project except for those awarded to the 5,000 square feet of office space.

The town failed to raise any objections about the proposed tax breaks during a public hearing in January, but the town’s attorney raised concerns in an April 7 letter addressed to Kara Lais, a lawyer representing the IDA, according to court documents.

“This project seems to deviate significantly from the eligible projects allowed under the General Municipal Law and the IDA’s Uniform Tax Abatement Policy as it appears to be primarily residential in nature and it does not appear that it is expected to generate the requisite number of jobs,” the letter reads.

In a letter of her own dated April 20, Lais said the town does not have authority to block the tax breaks, and said the town should have raised its concerns during a Jan. 6 public hearing.

“Putting aside the fact that this letter was sent on April 7, 2021, and the town had an opportunity to make this objection several months ago, at a public hearing held on Jan. 6, 2021, we are of the opinion that the town’s objections are unfounded,” the letter reads.