Lawsuit filed over Fowler Square tax breaks

QUEENSBURY — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency and developers of the Fowler Square project are suing the town over its decision to block $2.1 million in tax breaks the agency awarded to the project earlier this year.
The lawsuit, filed July 28 in state Supreme Court in Warren County, seeks to overturn a decision by Teri Ross, the town’s assessor, to block a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement awarded to the $41 million project currently under construction at the corner of Bay and Blind Rock roads. The Albany Business Review first reported the lawsuit.
Ross, according to court documents, overstepped her authority as assessor in blocking the tax breaks approved by the agency on Feb. 19. The lawsuit seeks to nullify her decision and reinstate the agreement.
The agreement was estimated to save the developers $2.1 million in property taxes over 10 years. The project, which has been years in development, consists of 142 apartment units and 5,000 square feet of office space.
Town Supervisor John Strough declined to comment Tuesday, citing pending litigation.
But in court documents, Ross contends the agency only has authority to approve tax breaks for the office space and overstepped its legal authority in granting tax relief to the rest of the project because the apartments do not create any permanent jobs.
In May, she denied the tax breaks for the project except for those awarded to the 5,000 square feet of office space.
The town failed to raise any objections about the proposed tax breaks during a public hearing in January, but the town’s attorney raised concerns in an April 7 letter addressed to Kara Lais, a lawyer representing the IDA, according to court documents.
“This project seems to deviate significantly from the eligible projects allowed under the General Municipal Law and the IDA’s Uniform Tax Abatement Policy as it appears to be primarily residential in nature and it does not appear that it is expected to generate the requisite number of jobs,” the letter reads.
In a letter of her own dated April 20, Lais said the town does not have authority to block the tax breaks, and said the town should have raised its concerns during a Jan. 6 public hearing.
“Putting aside the fact that this letter was sent on April 7, 2021, and the town had an opportunity to make this objection several months ago, at a public hearing held on Jan. 6, 2021, we are of the opinion that the town’s objections are unfounded,” the letter reads.
During the January public hearing, Lais said residential projects don't usually fall under the purview of IDAs, but courts have granted expectations so long long as it can be shown the projects benefit the community.
"Residential projects have been upheld by courts when IDAs provide benefits to such projects if the IDA makes a finding that the project will support economic development initiatives in the region and prevent economic deterioration in the region," she said.
