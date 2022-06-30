Lawsuit challenges approval of Route 9 Hoffman Car Wash

QUEENSBURY — Two property owners near the site of a proposed Hoffman Car Wash on Route 9 have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the approval of the project by the Queensbury Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals.

The lawsuit was filed in the state Supreme Court of Warren County by the Whispering Pines apartment complex and Queensbury Holdings LLC, which is the owner of the property on which the 40 Oak Classic American Grille and the Red Roof Inn stand. It claims the Planning Board and Zoning Board failed to follow SEQRA, or State Environmental Quality Review Act, standards when voting on the Hoffman Car Wash proposal.

Hoffman Car Wash is proposing a 5,750-square-foot car wash building for the location next to the former Outback steakhouse, now the 40 Oak Classic American Grille.

The document states that multiple board members expressed their concerns about the increase in traffic the business would bring. Despite voicing their concerns, all members voted that the proposal would not negatively impact the surrounding area.

The proposal was approved by the Planning Board at a meeting on May 17. The next day, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the requested variances for the size of the lighted sign for the business.

"The boards'...decisions approving the site plan and variances for the project were arbitrary and capricious, irrational, and affected by an error of law," the lawsuit claims.

Claudia Braymer, acting as the attorney for Whispering Pines, has presented the properties' objections at all of the public hearings held on the project.

The car wash would use Weeks Road as an access point, which serves as the only entrance and exit for the residents of Whispering Pines.

Representatives from Queensbury Holdings LLC have also voiced concerns regarding the project in public meetings.

Both parties are concerned with the increased volume of traffic that will be directed to Weeks Road, the only access point for both properties.

The lawsuit cites the 2019 Warren County Pathway Corridor Study conducted by the county. One of the several recommendations that came from the study was to realign Weeks Road opposite to Sweet Road to create a signaled, four-way intersection. It was brought to the board's attention this project would prevent pursuing that recommendation.

The lawsuit claims the decision "was in violation of the Board's duty to review the entirety of the impact of their decisions."

Both parties are asking the court to nullify the approval of the project.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

