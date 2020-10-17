Lawsuit against Cooper Street housing development in Glens Falls dismissed

Miller and her attorney, Nathan Hall, did not return requests seeking comment.

The lawsuit claimed the city’s Planning Board violated zoning laws by approving a residential complex in a part of the city that is zoned for light industrial use. It also alleged the Planning Board failed to consider how the project would strain the city’s “overburdened” mental health services.

But in a 10-page ruling, Muller said the Planning Board didn’t violate any ordinances and noted the city’s code enforcement officer had signed off on the project, which paved the way for its approval. He also said there was no evidence to support the claim that the housing complex would strain the city’s mental health care providers.

“Under the circumstances, it cannot be said that the failure to consider the impact this project may have on the city’s mental health care providers somehow rendered the Planning Board’s determination arbitrary and capricious,” Muller wrote in his ruling.

Meanwhile, construction on the $9.2 million apartment complex is nearing completion.

Crews have been busy laying the building’s brick façade and concrete pathways leading to the several entrances and have already been poured.