Lawrence Dudley appointed new communications director

GLENS FALLS — Local author Lawrence Dudley has been appointed as the new communications director for the city of Glens Falls.

Dudley has had two books published by Blackstone Publishing, the book division of Blackstone Audio, which is the largest publisher of audiobooks in North America. “New York Station” was published in 2018, and his most recent novel, “The Hungry Blade: A Roy Hawkins Thriller,” was published in 2020.

He also worked as a media and advertising consultant, specializing in Flash animation. He was the only developer from upstate New York to be invited to the first Flash Forward Conference in San Francisco back in 2000.

On Friday afternoon, Dudley was still acclimating to his new role. He compared the situation to having an exploding cigar go off in your mouth.

“You’re sort of stunned for a moment,” he said with a chuckle. “But it’s kind of fun and interesting.”

Dudley isn’t a stranger to working in the realm of politics.

He was a professional political campaign manager for New York state Legislature races. He was also a regional coordinator for the Dean For America presidential campaign.

Mayor Bill Collins made his intentions known to create this new position prior to being sworn into office.

He wanted to make it clear that he will still be the face of the city government. He said that he isn’t talking about a public relations specialist.

Collins said that the city’s website has drastically improved, but he feels that the city doesn’t do a good enough job of communicating its progress to the public.

“It’s still not nearly the kind of communication that you or I would do if this was a project in our own home,” he said. “Our friends would know about the color of carpet we picked in our home, they’d know all of the things that go on.”

For example, the city was hard at work last year paving between two and three dozen roads, tree trimming, doing sidewalk work and completing other big projects like the Dix Avenue project.

He said that the amount of communication that the city has been able to do with the public has been very little.

The reason for this, according to Collins, is that the departments are hard at work getting the work done and don’t have the time to think about getting the word out about the progress.

He has a few ideas on how to improve that communication.

“I’d like by the end of this year for you to be able to see a map on our website that shows the streets we paved and the year we paved it,” he said. “I’d like you to know the list of streets we think need to be paved that we didn’t get to.”

During his time on the Common Council, Collins realized that the city government doesn’t have the best systems of communication.

“When I say ‘we’ I mean the city,” he said. “No one in particular. We don’t share information well enough.”

Collins made it clear that he wasn’t being critical of any of the previous administrations, but said he believes the city could do a better job at communication — both with the public and among its departments.

Collins said in some instances, communication between the departments in the city is handled well. He cited an example if someone wanted to host a block party.

The Board of Public Safety would look at the application to close the street down with the fire chief. They would work together to approve the party and then the fire department would communicate with the city Department of Public Works to block traffic on the road.

But other departments wouldn’t necessarily have been made aware of those developments, Collins said.

“Other departments may not have heard about that because it just wasn’t a focus,” Collins said.

Dudley said each department tends to work vertically within their department. The goal is to make communication horizontally between each department and the mayor better.

Collins said because the position is brand new, there will be trial and error to see what works and what doesn’t within City Hall.

“I think once we start to do it that’s where we’ll see what the most important information is,” he said. “It needs to be an adaptable process. You start somewhere and see how it develops.”

Collins and Dudley are working on a memo that will ask the heads of each department within the city to state what they are currently working on and what people should expect to see coming up in committee meetings and council meetings.

He said having something like that will help the pair see what works and what doesn’t.

“Having that will help us decide is that a good memo, or is that not effective. How often? We’ll start monthly, maybe it needs to happen more, maybe it doesn’t need to happen that much,” Collins said.

Dudley has experience being a web developer in his own right. He believes that he has the tools at his disposal to help the city from a technological standpoint.

“I have a geeky-techy side, I guess you would say,” he said. “So I do know a lot about some other stuff.”

Dudley and Collins have discussed how to bring City Hall into the 21st century, saying that in a way the city government is working as a 19th century institution.

They have asked each other how the city government should function in the modern era.

“We have to figure out how to do that. That’s why, as (Collins) says, it’s going to be a work in progress for a while,” Dudley said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

