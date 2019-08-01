GLENS FALLS — Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner said it is a “new world” with downstate issues dominating the Legislature, and it is more important that business people come to Albany to advocate for their priorities.
“When you see over a thousand tenants from New York City complaining about landlords, you better believe that rent control is going to happen,” she said Thursday at the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce’s legislative luncheon held at The Queensbury Hotel.
Woerner said grassroots support is needed.
“You come to the Capitol. You make your presence known and your voices heard, because that's what's getting noticed these days,” she said.
Woerner was part of a panel of lawmakers at the event, which also featured U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville; Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton; and Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury. Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, was on vacation and not able to attend.
The recently completed legislative session was the first time in a decade that the Democrats were in control of both chambers.
Agricultural issues are a big focus for Woerner. She sponsored a bill that required food labeled as local to be grown locally.
“Without a definition of local, many grocery stores are selling food that are grown locally somewhere but not in New York,” she said.
Woerner said she helped restore funding that was cut from agricultural programs.
In addition, lawmakers were able to remove some of the more onerous positions of the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act, which allows farm workers to unionize and requires them to receive overtime pay for more than 60 hours per week. It also makes them eligible for unemployment insurance, workers' compensation and other benefits.
Michael Bittel, executive director of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, said one such provision that was eliminated would have required farm workers to receive time-and-a-half if they worked more than eight hours in a single day.
Little said migrant workers come to farms to work for a short duration and want to be guaranteed 55 hours per week.
At the federal level, Stefanik said she hopes that the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will be ratified by Congress because it will open up the Canadian dairy market.
“It’s something that’s been a challenge for North Country farmers for quite some time,” she said.
Health care issues
Stefanik said she is working on legislation to prevent people from getting hit with surprise medical bills.
Little said rural health care is also important. For example, Ticonderoga received a $9.5 million grant to upgrade its emergency room. Although it is not a full-scale hospital, it has four beds for observation.
Woerner agreed that the rural health care system is very fragile. There are too many towns without access to primary care, where EMS agencies are hanging on by a thread, where hospitals are teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, she said.
Ashby said he was focusing on increasing funding for roads and bridges. The Metropolitan Transit Authority gets more than four times as much funding than upstate roads and bridges, he said.
Another bill that did not advance that he introduced would provide tax credits to small businesses who help pay for their employees to obtain college credits.
Bittel said he is happy that the state did not pass a law requiring any projects that receive at least 30% state funding to pay the prevailing wage. That legislation could have increased the costs of these projects by 20%.
Taxes and spending
Another accomplishment was making the state tax cap permanent. However, Little said it is only one side of the coin.
“That’s great, but when you have a 2 percent tax cap; you can't continue to pass mandates,” she said.
The cap limits property tax increases to 2 percent annually or the rate of inflation for local schools and governments. A supermajority of a board is needed to override the cap for municipal governments and a supermajority of voters is required for school budgets.
Bittel said he would like to see spending kept in check. Taxes continue to go up and that causes businesses to have to either cut jobs or hold off on raises.
Woerner said one piece of legislation that could help businesses gives a grace period to allow businesses time to correct any violations cited during state audits before fines are imposed.
“Fines are a form of taxation,” she said.
The lawmakers also discussed the impact of minimum wage increases. A proposal has been introduced at the federal level to implement a $15 per hour minimum wage. Stefanik said it would not work in this area, and would lead to a significant amount of lost jobs, particularly in the tourist sector.
Little said it also creates a fairness issue. People who have worked their way up to $18 or $19 per hour may not be so happy that new people are starting out at $15.
She said she is proud of a bill she introduced, one that would give up to a $2,000 tax credit to any business that hires a person who is in recovery from addiction, was included in the governor’s budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.