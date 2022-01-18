Lawmakers react to Hochul budget

Local legislators reacted to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget address on Tuesday, expressing concern about the price tag and its impact on taxes.

The governor, along with Budget Division Director Robert F. Mujica Jr., presented a $216 billion Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget, which is focused on overcoming the financial strain of the COVID pandemic and delegating over $32 billion dollars for infrastructure projects. The budget must be passed and signed into law by April 1.

Hochul’s agenda includes $10 billion towards the state’s healthcare workforce, $31 billion for educators and the school system, a five-year plan with $32.8 billion for Department of Transportation infrastructure projects, $900 million in childcare grants, and $1 billion for small business effected by COVID.

“We have the means to immediately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as embrace this once-in-a-generation opportunity for the future with a historic level of funding that is both socially responsible and fiscally prudent,” Hochul said.

The governor also outlined increased tax cuts for the middle-class and a five-year $25 billion comprehensive housing plan to create 100,000 affordable homes in the state.

“As I said in my State of the State speech: It’s time for a better, fairer, and more inclusive version of the American Dream. I’m calling it the New York Dream. We will make that New York Dream real — and ensure that it can be realized by every single New Yorker,” Hochul said.

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, released a statement on Tuesday, questioning whether the total cost of the proposed budget would be the best for New Yorkers.

Simpson said he worried the governor’s plan would result in another “mass exodus of 300,000 people similar to what we saw in 2021.”

“Today, the governor presented her 2022-23 Executive Budget proposal, declaring the massive $216.3 billion price tag would be balanced with no increase of taxes. I look forward to seeing if this statement will hold up in upcoming legislative budget hearings. The final budget that we pass must provide immediate relief to our constituents,” Simpson said in a news release.

“In what is a record price tag, I will continue to advocate for fiscal responsibility as we hash out this budget in legislative hearings. New Yorkers deserve razor sharp focus on how we spend money in Albany this year. I urge my colleagues in the Majority to join me in this focus,” Simpson continued.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, shared a similar view, also citing the 300,000 residents who left the state in 2021.

“A large part of that exodus is the tax-and-spend culture and increased cost of living in this state. If we can’t rein in our state’s spending and make it more manageable long-term, it will be a challenge to bring those people back or keep others from leaving,” Stec said in a news release.

Jasmine Gripper, executive director of the Alliance for Quality Education, also criticized the governor’s proposed budget.

“Kathy Hochul positioned herself as a strong champion of child care, but now that she is governor and has the power to make universal child care a reality for New York, she is backpedaling on her commitment to support children and families. Based on today’s budget presentation, New York State is flush with cash, yet too few dollars are being allocated to increase access and quality child care. New York’s child care infrastructure is in crisis. Families and providers cannot continue to wait for relief,” Gripper said in a news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.