Lawmakers discuss congressional lines, labor shortage, broadband

GLENS FALLS — Contention surrounding New York’s new congressional and legislative districts united Republicans at a panel discussion on Friday.

The panel, hosted by the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce at The Queensbury Hotel, included U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, state Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, state Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and state Assemblyman Matthew Simpson, R, C, I-Horicon.

“What are your thoughts and views on the new district?” Michael Bittel, president of the ARCC, asked the lawmakers.

According to Bittel, it was a question a majority of chamber members wanted to ask.

The question refers to the recent redrawing of maps for New York’s congressional and legislative districts.

“This is the first time, in several generations, that redistricting has put New York under a single-party rule,” Stec replied. “The way that the lines were drawn, especially the congressional and Senate lines, in my humble opinion, is out of bounds. This is not good government at all.

“We didn’t want politicians picking their voters; we wanted voters picking their politicians,” Stec said.

The new congressional map was signed into law on Feb. 3 and it has prompted many Republicans to accuse Democrats of gerrymandering. Reports have suggested that the newly drawn maps could give Democrats a bigger advantage.

“I’m going to run in whatever district gets drawn for me. Each of us gets a district that has a fixed number of people in it,” Woerner said. “Some of these things are out of our control. The courts are going to decide if the lines were drawn according to what the constitution says.”

State Republicans filed a lawsuit in early February in an attempt block the new maps.

The new maps will reduce the number of New York’s congressional seats from 27 to 26, based on the findings from the 2020 census.

An independent, non-legislative committee consisting of three members of both parties was tasked with drawing the lines. The committee could not reach a decision.

“When that happens, after two attempts, it gets kicked back to the Legislature, which is what happened. And so, who got to decide? The Democrats decided without public input,” Jordan said.

Under the current lines, Jordan represents parts of Saratoga, Rensselaer, Washington and all of Columbia counties. Under the new redistricting, Jordan’s district would be changed to include the cities of Troy and Schenectady.

“I would still have parts of Saratoga County. I lose Washington County. It would be vastly different, and that was intentional,” Jordan said.

Stefanik commented that part of the issue with the new congressional district map is that it divides communities of similar interest.

“Warren County is now divided up and taken out of the Adirondack region,” Stefanik said.

Under the new district plan, Glens Falls and Queensbury have been removed from Stefanik’s existing 21st Congressional District and moved into the 20th Congressional District, a seat now held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko.

Labor shortage

All the local representatives on the panel cited labor shortages as a main concern for them.

Stefanik said many manufacturers in the area are looking to hire more workers but are running into a workforce shortage.

Stefanik said she is currently working to pass legislation that will reinstate the employee retention tax credit, a refundable tax credit that is designed to help employers keep employees. The tax credit would be used by businesses retroactively for the fourth quarter.

Jordan said that part of her initiative is developing relationships with BOCES and community colleges to help keep future employees in the state.

Woerner observed that the pandemic made the state’s agricultural decline more glaringly obvious because “we had empty shelves because our international food supply chain was broken. And now we have rising prices.”

Only 21% of New York can be fed by its farms, Woerner said.

“Strengthening our agriculture industry in New York is probably my top priority,” she said.

Both Stefanik and Stec mentioned that a priority of theirs is improving broadband connections in the region.

“If COVID has taught us anything, it’s taught us that we’re going to have to evolve,” Stec said.

Whether it’s for education, commerce or public safety, faster and better broadband will be essential, Stec said.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at (518) 681 7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.