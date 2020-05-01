Lawmakers concerned about potential to cancel Saratoga meet

Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, said a lot of people in her district work at Saratoga Race Course, and tourists also drive north during the days when there is no racing.

“I am hoping that the governor will hold off. NYRA has a plan in place where they could do it without any fans or a limited number of fans,” she said.

Little said she would like to have some sort of racing, even if it is online, because it brings in tax revenue.

“I don’t know how we’re going to pay for all this stuff if we don’t open up and start getting our businesses going. It’s going to be a totally different new normal, but I think we need to start,” she said.

She said she believes the Legislature will go back into session at some point this year because lawmakers will have a chance to come up with alternative budget proposals if the state has to make cuts in the wake of declining revenues.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, also released a statement expressing concern regarding Cuomo’s comments about the racing season. Stefanik’s district includes portions of Saratoga County but not Saratoga Springs.

“I believe any potential decision to cancel is premature since the races do not begin for another 11 weeks. Local Saratoga-based community organizations as well as NYRA are proposing ideas to ensure that we have a safe 2020 summer at the track given public health concerns related to COVID-19,” Stefanik said in a news release.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.