Warren County's top law enforcement officers warned county leaders this week that changes to state laws that take effect next year will increase workload and costs.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone, Probation Director Robert Iusi and Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree briefed county supervisors on the impact the state's criminal justice reforms will have on their agencies, which may require additional resources.
New laws that take effect Jan. 1 will require police and prosecutors to turn over much of their evidence within 15 days of an arrest, including any videos or statements, end cash bail for many offenses and make a host of other changes to how cases are prosecuted.
The changes have angered police and prosecutors who believe they will hurt public safety, and because Gov. Andrew Cuomo attached them to the state budget without input from the agencies that will be affected.
In the past, evidence needed to be turned over only if cases went to trial. But now, new procedures have to be created to get evidence to defense lawyers promptly, which will not only create work to do so but also create a new layer of litigation during prosecutions.
Carusone said prosecutors across the state are trying to figure out how they will comply with the new rules.
"This is obviously creating a massive burden on law enforcement agencies," Carusone said. "You're changing a complete institution and how it works. ... Everyone is concerned. We're meeting weekly to discuss how we are possibly going do this."
He said he was not planning to ask for additional staff at this point, but was concerned about how the workload will be absorbed.
"We're going to try to do this with what we have," he said. "We have to figure this out. We don't have a choice."
For police, the new bail laws will result in more defendants failing to appear for court, so more time will be spent trying to find them and serve warrants.
Lamouree said 911 call recordings, and videos from police interaction with defendants, will have to be turned over promptly, which could be an issue with the amount of cameras all through the Sheriff's Office stations.
"This could become quite a burden," he said.
The county's jail population will undoubtedly fall in light of the new bail rules, but Lamouree said it was too early to predict how that will affect jail staffing.
Iusi was recently appointed to head a New York State Association of Counties task force that is analyzing the impact of the changes on counties.
He said probation departments will be hit with more costs as they will have to monitor an increased population of defendants who will be out of jail.
He said the bulk of the changes seem to be an effort to address problems with the criminal justice system in New York City that don't exist locally.
"I think what happens upstate and in our county works," Iusi said.
Carusone said the changes will create more of a need for his office's crime victims specialists, as more defendants will be out of jail before trial and victims will need to know about their options for protection.
But he and other district attorneys were recently notified that their state funding for victims services has been cut, and that will result in the cut of a part-time crime victims specialist position in Carusone's office later this year when the state grant funding runs out.
