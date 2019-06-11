{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Nearly two dozen law enforcement officers from Warren County did their part to help New York Special Olympics on Tuesday by running with the Special Olympics "Flame of Hope."

They carried the torch south across the county, in preparation for the Summer Games to be held this weekend in Dutchess County.

Officers from the Glens Falls Police Department, Warren County Sheriff's Office patrol and corrections and State Police spent the day jogging to get the torch from Chester to Glens Falls. They were assisted by local Special Olympics athletes, and escorted by Warren County Sheriff's Office and State Police motorcycle patrol officers.

The torch was carried through Essex County last week, and will be brought through Washington and Saratoga counties on Wednesday to be carried south for the opening ceremony Friday.

Local police also raise money for New York Special Olympics by waiting tables at local Red Lobster restaurants.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments