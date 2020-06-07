Law enforcement looks back on prison escape

Favro’s office assisted throughout the manhunt by sweeping the woods and areas of the reported sightings, fielding phone calls from concerned citizens and sending out a patrol unit with a FLIR infrared camera.

Calls ranged from widows who wanted to learn to use weapons left behind by their deceased spouses — which concerned Favro — to a report of a hunting camp in the Saranac area where almost 100 weapons and multiple CO uniforms were stored and, later seized by Favro's department.

Railroad beds

The fact that the inmates did end up going west remains “a craw in my side,” Favro said.

If he could do it over again, he would have assembled his deputies and 10 or 15 corrections officers — who worked in the Dannemora prison, had camps in the area and knew the land well — to continue the search in that direction.

The old railroad beds in particular presented the path of least resistance.

“For me, there’s a lot of frustration because in police work you get gut instinct on things and I expressed my gut instinct and I didn’t follow it enough,” Favro said.