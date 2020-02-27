Law changes make for contentious, and longer, court proceedings

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Judge John Hall's calendar of 15 felony criminal cases Wednesday afternoon would normally be done in less than 2 hours.
Instead, Hall and the lawyers who practiced before him had to call the state Office of Court Administration to request overtime for court staff, as the afternoon's cases lingered past 5 p.m.
"We are moving a bit slower," the judge told those awaiting their cases, as he apologized for the lingering calendar.
Wednesday's proceedings in Warren County Court were a microcosm of the impacts the state's bail reform and evidence discovery reform changes have brought to the state court system.
New evidence discovery requirements have added a new layer of discussions, and litigation, in cases.
Two defendants who were released without bail, and would likely have been in jail for lack of bail before bail changes were phased in, did not show up. Hall issued a warrant for one, Austin Z. Brennan, a Hudson Falls man accused of selling prescription drugs who didn't show up for court last week, either.
Brennan hasn't reported to the county Probation Department as required either, and phoned the court to say he didn't have a ride, and will now get a ride from police instead.
The other got a reprieve until next week, despite the fact that mail sent to his home to inform him of his court proceedings was returned as undeliverable.
You have free articles remaining.
Lawyers sparred over evidence, with debates becoming cross at times.
New rules require prosecutors to turn over all evidence to defense counsel within 15 days of an arrest. But the fine points of the law are still being debated.
Prosecutors are required to file forms certifying that all of the evidence has been turned over, even in cases where plea deals have been reached.
But Warren County First Assistant Public Defender Brian Pilatzke repeatedly questioned whether that was the case, and that led to some disagreements between Pilatzke and Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin.
Pilatzke questioned why he wasn't being provided transcripts of grand jury proceedings, as the law requires. Burin said his office can only turn over what it has, and if the stenographer has not produced transcripts yet, they can't be provided.
Pilatzke took issue with that, saying that prosecutors can simply say the documents are not available to skirt the law.
"I understand we are in the process of figuring this out ... but it's very frustrating," he said.
Burin responded that his office can't turn over what it doesn't have, and the debates between the two became more testy as the afternoon wore on.
Another aspect of the law changes played out as well, as Burin's office sought a protective order in the case of four-time felon Mark J. McGourty, a Fort Edward resident who faces drug sale charges, to keep him from learning the names of any informants who may have cooperated against him, at least in early stages of the case.
Hall did not immediately rule on the request.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com