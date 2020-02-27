Law changes make for contentious, and longer, court proceedings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lawyers sparred over evidence, with debates becoming cross at times.

New rules require prosecutors to turn over all evidence to defense counsel within 15 days of an arrest. But the fine points of the law are still being debated.

Prosecutors are required to file forms certifying that all of the evidence has been turned over, even in cases where plea deals have been reached.

But Warren County First Assistant Public Defender Brian Pilatzke repeatedly questioned whether that was the case, and that led to some disagreements between Pilatzke and Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin.

Pilatzke questioned why he wasn't being provided transcripts of grand jury proceedings, as the law requires. Burin said his office can only turn over what it has, and if the stenographer has not produced transcripts yet, they can't be provided.

Pilatzke took issue with that, saying that prosecutors can simply say the documents are not available to skirt the law.

"I understand we are in the process of figuring this out ... but it's very frustrating," he said.