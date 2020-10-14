Latest Stefanik ad includes fake citation, misleading claims

In her 2018 bid for election, Cobb said she supported a Medicare for All health care insurance system. Since then, she has changed her position. She no longer supports Medicare for All and has made a Medicare public option her 2020 platform.

Despite this, the Stefanik campaign has repeatedly claimed that Cobb still supports Medicare for All.

Asked for evidence, in an email, Stefanik campai-

gn spokesperson Madison Anderson included a November 2019 tweet of a screenshot from Cobb’s website. The website bullet point says Cobb supports the United States National Health Care Act, a Medicare for All bill.

However, this screenshot is not of Cobb’s current webpage. It is a screen saving from the Wayback Machine Internet Archive archived on Oct. 5, 2018.

This bullet point existed until at least April 22, 2019, the date of the last Wayback Machine archival depicting her support of the act. This bullet point was removed sometime between April 22 and July 26, 2019, the date of the next available Wayback Machine screenshot.

The bullet point was on Cobb’s website for part of the 2020 election cycle, but for over a year now, Cobb has not supported that act.