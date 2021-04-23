Latest COVID fatalities were eligible but didn't get vaccine

The two Warren County residents in their 70s who died of COVID recently were not vaccinated, Health Services said. They were eligible due to their age.
So far, the state has not released statistics showing the percentage of people vaccinated by age. Warren County Health Services does not have that information either.
Vaccinations appear to be on a slight decline, with the Aviation Mall site showing many available Pfizer appointments for this weekend. No state site is full, and sites in New York City are no longer requiring appointments.
Glens Falls Hospital
Beginning Monday, Glens Falls Hospital will allow two visitors to visit a patient from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Visitors must be at least 18 and must wear a mask at all times. Patients can have different visitors each day, but only two per day.
Visitors will be screened at the West Entrance. They will have to provide a verifiable phone number in case contact tracers need to reach them.
People getting outpatient procedures can also have someone with them through admission and discharge, but the person can’t stay during procedures.
Exceptions include pediatric patients, disabled patients and people who are in labor. At the Joyce Stock Snuggery, expectant mothers may have two support people and a doula during childbirth.
At the Emergency Department, outpatient testing areas and physician practices, a patient may have one visitor throughout their stay. Children can have two people stay with them.
The hospital restricted visitors early on in the pandemic in an effort to reduce possible exposures to coronavirus.
School cases
Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls had one case.
Hudson Falls Central School District reported two cases, one at the primary school and one at the high school. Neither school will close.
Queensbury Union Free School District reported one case, a person who was last in Queensbury High School on Tuesday.
Schuylerville Central School District reported one case, a Schuylerville High School student. There are three resulting student quarantines. In the last two weeks, four other high school students have tested positive.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported eight new cases, for a total of 3,302 confirmed cases. The county reported seven recoveries, for a total of 3,116 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 118 residents are currently ill, including six who are hospitalized, two fewer than Thursday due to two discharges. All six patients are moderately ill, as is one resident who is not hospitalized.
- Washington County did not report as of 5:30 p.m.
- Saratoga County reported one death, bringing the county’s total to 164 deaths since the pandemic began. The county also reported 35 new cases, for a total of 14,585 confirmed cases. The county reported 33 recoveries, for a total of 14,128 recoveries. There are 293 people currently ill and 15 are hospitalized, the same as Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of five).
- Still ill: nine town of Corinth residents, six village of Corinth residents, 22 Moreau residents, 17 Northumberland residents, four town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, seven South Glens Falls residents, two Victory residents and 39 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one Hadley resident, two Moreau residents, three South Glens Falls residents and 15 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported no new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, two fewer than Thursday. No one is in intensive care. Four people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 15 coronavirus patients, the same as Thursday.
On Thursday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 159 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.5%, which kept the weekly average at 2.3%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.9%, which kept the weekly average at 1.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.8%, which kept the weekly average at 2.1%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.9%.
- Statewide, 4,901 tested positive for the virus on Thursday, a positive test rate of 2.03%. A total of 3,387 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 45 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.