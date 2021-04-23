Latest COVID fatalities were eligible but didn't get vaccine

The two Warren County residents in their 70s who died of COVID recently were not vaccinated, Health Services said. They were eligible due to their age.

So far, the state has not released statistics showing the percentage of people vaccinated by age. Warren County Health Services does not have that information either.

Vaccinations appear to be on a slight decline, with the Aviation Mall site showing many available Pfizer appointments for this weekend. No state site is full, and sites in New York City are no longer requiring appointments.

Glens Falls Hospital

Beginning Monday, Glens Falls Hospital will allow two visitors to visit a patient from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Visitors must be at least 18 and must wear a mask at all times. Patients can have different visitors each day, but only two per day.

Visitors will be screened at the West Entrance. They will have to provide a verifiable phone number in case contact tracers need to reach them.

People getting outpatient procedures can also have someone with them through admission and discharge, but the person can’t stay during procedures.