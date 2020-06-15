Late priest from Lake Luzerne parish among those named in child sex abuse lawsuits

He was found guilty in 2011 of child rape and indecent assault for sexually assaulting teens he met at local parishes when he took them to western Massachusetts for outdoor excursions.

The lawsuits were filed by attorneys from the law firms of Jeff Anderson & Associates and LaFave Wein & Frament on behalf of the survivors. Courts on Monday reopened following a shutdown of nearly three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In bringing suit today, it is paramount to these survivors that we protect our children of today and tomorrow,” said attorney Cynthia LaFave in a news release. “With the heroic resolve of these voices and their stories, we can imagine a future where justice — long overdue — can be had, and atrocities like those already endured are finally obsoleted from the narrative of the American childhood.”

The state Legislature recently extended by one year, to August 2021, the deadline to file cases under the Child Victims Act.

Diocese spokeswoman Mary DeTurris Poust said all allegations of sexual abuse are taken very seriously.

“Behind every claim is a suffering person who needs our compassion and assistance. The diocese has not yet been served in any of the 52 cases filed today,” she said in an email. “Once that occurs, the diocese will review the documents and allegations and take whatever actions may be necessary to inform and safeguard the public. Bishop (Edward) Scharfenberger remains committed to providing assistance to survivors while allegations are being investigated and beyond.”

