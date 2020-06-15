You are the owner of this article.
Late priest from Lake Luzerne parish among those named in child sex abuse lawsuits
Gaffigan

The Rev. Charles A. Gaffigan, who retired as pastor of Holy Mother and Child Parish in 2011, was named in one of 52 new child sex abuse lawsuits filed on Monday against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany.

LAKE LUZERNE — A late priest that served at a church in Lake Luzerne was named in one of 52 sex abuse lawsuits filed Monday against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany.

The Rev. Charles A. Gaffigan, who retired from Holy Mother and Child Parish in 2011, is accused of sexually abusing a minor from 1992 to about 1994 at what was then Holy Infancy Church in Lake Luzerne, according to a news release from Jeff Anderson & Associates. The law firm has filed a total of 74 lawsuits against the diocese.

Gaffigan died in 2015 after battling cancer.

Gaffigan was appointed to serve as pastor of what was then Holy Infancy Church in Lake Luzerne in 1991, according to his obituary. In 2003, he picked up the responsibility for Immaculate Conception Church in Corinth. The churches ultimately merged in 2009 to form Holy Mother and Child Parish. He retired as pastor in 2011, but continued to fill in throughout the diocese.

Gaffigan died on April 19, 2015, at the age of 79 at the Gateway House of Peace in Ballston Spa.

He also served as associate pastor in St. Michael’s in South Glens Falls in the 1970s and at St. Mary’s in Glens Falls in the early 1980s.

Three new lawsuits were also brought against Gary Mercure, who was sentenced to over 25 years in prison in Massachusetts on child sex abuse charges. Mercure served at Our Lady of Annunciation Church in Queensbury and St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Glens Falls.

He was found guilty in 2011 of child rape and indecent assault for sexually assaulting teens he met at local parishes when he took them to western Massachusetts for outdoor excursions.

The lawsuits were filed by attorneys from the law firms of Jeff Anderson & Associates and LaFave Wein & Frament on behalf of the survivors. Courts on Monday reopened following a shutdown of nearly three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In bringing suit today, it is paramount to these survivors that we protect our children of today and tomorrow,” said attorney Cynthia LaFave in a news release. “With the heroic resolve of these voices and their stories, we can imagine a future where justice — long overdue — can be had, and atrocities like those already endured are finally obsoleted from the narrative of the American childhood.”

The state Legislature recently extended by one year, to August 2021, the deadline to file cases under the Child Victims Act.

Diocese spokeswoman Mary DeTurris Poust said all allegations of sexual abuse are taken very seriously.

“Behind every claim is a suffering person who needs our compassion and assistance. The diocese has not yet been served in any of the 52 cases filed today,” she said in an email. “Once that occurs, the diocese will review the documents and allegations and take whatever actions may be necessary to inform and safeguard the public. Bishop (Edward) Scharfenberger remains committed to providing assistance to survivors while allegations are being investigated and beyond.”

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

At a glance

Attorneys from the law firms of Jeff Anderson & Associates and LaFave Wein & Frament filed another 52 child sexual abuse complaints against Roman Catholic priests and nuns under the Child Victims Act. 

Twenty new clierics have been publicly identified for the first time. They include:

  • The Rev. Charles A. Gaffigan, accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1992 to 1994 at what was then Holy Infancy in Lake Luzerne.
  • The Rev. Edward F. English, accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1962 to 1964 at St. George in Pittstown.
  • Sister Marionella Graham, C.S.J., accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1961 to 1962 at St. Joseph in Green Island.
  • Sister Rosara Anne, C.S.J., accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1963 to 1964 at St. Joseph in Green Island.
  • Sister Giovanna Marie, C.S.J., accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1964 to 1965 at St. Joseph in Green Island.
  • The Rev. Francis Hartigan, accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1964 to 1969 at St. Ambrose in Latham and St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany.
  • The Rev. Francis Husselbeck, accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1982 to 1985 at St. Agnes-St. Patrick in Cohoes.
  • The Rev. Andrew J. Lenahan, accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1960 to 1963 at Holy Family in Stottville.
  • Sister Bernadette Marie, R.S.M., accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1966 to 1967 at St. Teresa of Avila in Albany.
  • Sister Mercedes Graber, R.S.M., accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1978 to 1981 at Mercy High School in Albany.
  • The Rev. Gregory J. Mulhall, accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1983 to 1984 at Church of the Annunciation in Ilion.
  • Sister Eileen Patrice, C.S.J., accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1961 to 1962 at St. Joseph in Schenectady.
  • The Rev. Guy Puglisi, accused of sexually abusing two minors at St. Teresa of Avila in Albany, one in approximately 1974 to 1975 and the other in approximately 1976.
  • The Rev. John J. Rooney, accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1973 to 1974 at Sacred Heart of Jesus in Albany.
  • The Rev. Vincent J. Ciotoli, accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1979 to 1983 at St. Patrick in Troy.
  • The Rev. Ignatius Rossi, O.F.M., accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1957 to 1960 at St. Anthony of Padua in Troy.
  • The Rev. Anthony Sidoti, accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1970 to 1971
  • The Rev. Robert Taylor, accused of sexually abusing a minor in approximately 1981 at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Albany.
  • The Rev. Bernard Turner, accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1981 to 1982 at St. Patrick in Ravena.
  • Sister Barbara Wood, R.S.M., accused of sexually abusing a minor from approximately 1974 to 1978 at St. Patrick in Watervliet.
  • Three complaints name Gary Mercure, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Massachusetts for his sexual abuse of children in 2011.
  • Two lawsuits allege abuse by the Rev. Dozia Wilson from approximately 1982 to 1990, who attorneys allege was sent to the Archdiocese of Boston in 1976 but transferred to Albany in 1979 after there had been complaints against him.
  • Two lawsuits against the Rev. Guy Puglisi, who was vicar for education and superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Brooklyn prior to his death in 2003.

Other priests that have been the subject of previous complaints named in new lawsuits: '

  • The Rev. John Bertolucci
  • The Rev. John F. Connolly
  • Deacon Patrick Leonard, O.S.A.
  • The Rev. John F. Fitzpatrick (two cases)
  • The Rev. Frank Genevive, O.F.M.
  • The Rev. Mark Haight (two cases)
  • The Rev. Richard Jones (two cases)
  • The Rev. James Kelly
  • The Rev. Joseph Keyrouze
  • The Rev. John Klebie, formerly known as The Rev. John Klebauskas
  • The Rev. Edward N. Leroux (two cases)
  • The Rev. Michael Miller
  • The Rev. John G. Phillips (three cases)
  • The Rev. Salvatore Rodino
  • The Rev. Joseph R. Romano (two cases)
  • The Rev. Ignatius, O.F.M.
  • The Rev. Charles Sgueglia, O.S.A.
  • The Rev. Donald Starks
  • The Rev. Carl Stone, S.M.M.
  • The Rev. Carl A. Urban
