Late pastel artist's landscapes to be sold by estate

CAMBRIDGE — The family of local artist Virginia McNeice hopes to sell her remaining artwork before the late artist’s home and farm go on the market.

“Mom made us promise we would find good homes for her artwork,” said daughter Annie McNeice. She and her sister Kathy gave a visitor a tour of “Jini” McNeice’s studio on a recent rainy afternoon.

McNeice, born in 1936, was a graduate of the Pratt Institute of Art in Brooklyn.

“She was an illustrator by trade but landscapes were her thing,” Kathy McNeice said. “Occasionally she’d do a still life. We have some pictures she did of her children and grandchildren. We’re keeping those.”

McNeice, her husband the late architect Donald McNeice, and children Brian, Annie, Kathy and Maggie moved from Long Island to an old Cambridge farm in 1966. Donald designed the house and “Jini” planted flower and vegetable gardens. She found inspiration in her gardens, the farm’s barns and sheds, and the surrounding countryside. Her primary focus, according to her children, was color relationships, contrast and the effect of light at various times of the day.

“It was about finding the light behind the color,” Annie McNeice said.

McNeice was renowned for her pastels.

“She just loved the juiciness of (pastels), the movement you could get,” Kathy McNeice said. “Obviously people liked them.”

Her work was sought by private collectors, regional galleries, local hospitals and businesses. She was a regular contributor to the Agricultural Stewardship Association’s annual “Landscapes for Land’s Sake” fundraiser.

Pastels were also portable and easy to clean up — important for a mother with four children.

“She loved oils, too, but sometimes it was a time thing,” Annie McNeice said. “Pastels are faster.”

“She always had several pieces going on at once, both oils and pastels,” Kathy McNeice added.

McNeice was a founding member of the Valley Artisans Market, an artists’ cooperative in Cambridge’s Hubbard Hall, in 1981, as well as what’s now the Cambridge Food Co-op. She taught art at Hubbard Hall and in her studio. She took workshops at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, in Vermont and Maine, and made a trip to Italy.

“She was very generous with her time and skills,” Annie McNeice said.

McNeice worked both plein air, which “she really enjoyed the most,” and in her studio, often from photographs, Kathy McNeice said. “If she wasn’t gardening, she was out here in the studio.”

McNeice died in March 2019. Her children were amazed to discover around 500 artworks in her studio.

“We had no idea of the volume,” Kathy McNeice said. “Most of it had never been shown.” Pieces they could date spanned from 1986 to 2018. They ranged from quick, unframed studies done at workshops to finished, framed pastels and oils.

When displayed on the studio walls, “you can see how her work evolved,” Kathy McNeice said.

The family held the first art sale over a weekend in August 2019.

“There was an amazing outpouring of buyers,” Annie McNeice said.

McNeice’s local fans flocked to the studio and the children were putting up all new artwork every two hours. By the end of the weekend, they had sold 290 pictures. The youngest collector was an 8-year-old who put down $85 for a picture he liked, Annie McNeice said.

“We didn’t try to sell during the pandemic,” Kathy McNeice said.

Now the family wants to sell the remaining artwork before listing the property on May 1. They opened an online shop on April 1 at www.virginia-mcneice.myshopify.com/.

“Titling was the hardest part,” Kathy McNeice said. “We had to come up with titles for 140 pastels.”

All the works are priced, from $175 to $5,000. The estate retains digital rights to the artworks.

“People are responding very well,” Annie McNeice said. “This is new people we don’t know,” art collectors who have seen McNeice’s work elsewhere or who are buying pieces for their children and grandchildren, she said.

The studio is also open by appointment so buyers can see the pictures in real space. Buyers can pick up their purchases at the studio or have them shipped. For more information, contact the McNeices through the website.

