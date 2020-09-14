Last area school districts welcome students back

After six months without school, everyone was happy for summer vacation to end.
And that was the case for students in the Fort Edward, Hudson Falls, Salem and Hadley-Luzerne school districts on Monday.
Teenagers eagerly gathered together — on painted dots 6 feet apart — outside Fort Edward school. Younger children waved excitedly as their friends walked past, looking for an open dot at the end of the very long line of students.
Even kindergartners, being dropped off at an unfamiliar school for the first time, were looking forward to seeing other children at last.
“I miss my friends,” said Amelia LaBarge-Ovitt, 6, as she waited to enter Fort Edward Elementary School.
The entire school district — kindergarten through 12th grade — now has one principal: Sam Ratti. He was outside greeting students, reassuring parents, organizing staff and even collecting health forms at one point when there weren't enough people on hand to do it.
Some students were wearing masks with printed pictures of their favorite things.
Noah McWherter, 5, had guitars on his mask because he loves the loud sounds they make when they are plugged into a speaker.
He clung to his mother’s hand, looking uncertainly as teachers circled, gathering health forms from parents and organizing children into multiple lines.
“I think it’s gonna be fun,” he said. “I think my teacher will be nice.”
In another line, Chloe Schuyler was introducing her little brother to her beloved school. Chloe, 8, is in fourth grade. Her brother Lucas, 5, is starting kindergarten, and she held his hand and adjusted his mask with the air of an adult.
“I’m taking care of him. I don’t care about anything else,” she said firmly.
A few students were reluctant. Ben VanVleet, 6, preferred learning at home when his kindergarten class went virtual in March. His mother, Colleen VanVleet, turned reading practice into a game and rewarding him every time he got a vocabulary word right.
“I would chase him and tickle him,” she said.
He wanted to stay home, but said he could look forward to going to the park at the end of the day.
Some parents had to carry their kindergartners to the door, which made for a tricky transition since parents cannot enter the building now. But teachers stood in the doorway, welcoming each child and guiding them by hand.
After Phineas Nall, 5, was led off to kindergarten, his mother said she was glad the school was open.
“I really have a lot of confidence in our teachers,” Nicole Nall said. “He did pre-K here last year. He’s just nervous because everything’s different.”
And indeed it was. Some students tried to pull down their masks, only to be quickly told off by a parent. One parent, frustrated at the end of a long wait to get through the health screening, told her son bluntly that he had to keep his mask on.
“Get used to it,” she said.
Hudson Falls
At Hudson Falls Intermediate School, Principal Mike McTague reminded students getting off the bus to keep their distance between the other classmates as they entered the building.
“I’m excited to be back, because this is probably going to be one of the most challenging, but one of the best years we ever had," he said.
McTague said the students are in smaller groups of at most 12 per classroom, depending on the footprint of the room. Students will remain in their classrooms throughout most of the day, and teachers of special subjects, such as art, will go to them for their class, according to McTague.
McTague said some teachers have been assigned to new subject areas to accommodate the additional sections. The goal is to have familiar faces.
Hudson Falls has some new faces. Jon Hunter is serving as interim superintendent following the retirement of Linda Goewey in August. In addition, former Abraham Wing School Superintendent John Godfrey is serving as interim principal of Hudson Falls Middle School. Former Principal Jordan Tezanos has taken a job as assistant principal of Schuylerville High School.
Salem
At Salem, the third Washington County school district to begin classes, Superintendent David Glover said the district has made tweaks to the drop-off procedures. Parents are dropping their children at the bus loop rather than park in the front of the building and walk them into the building. He said they wanted to reduce people congregating outside.
The district’s cleaning plans were implemented effectively, according to Glover.
“We’re cleaning bathrooms, doorknobs, lockers every hour throughout the day,” he said.
The cafeteria gets special attention because the school is holding study halls in there as well.
Glover said the district has been able undertake this expanded cleaning without hiring additional staff.
“Everyone is doing their part, and little extra to make sure everyone’s safe,” he said.
The district has divided its students into two groups dubbed “purple” and “gold” based on the school colors, according to Glover. The purple group attended classes in person Monday and will be there again on Tuesday. Then, they will be attending classes online for the next two days. Friday is a virtual day for everybody.
In addition, he said the district changed the schedule at the high school to create 80-minute-long blocks so students are not changing classes every 42 minutes.
Hadley-Luzerne
Hadley-Luzerne Superintendent of Schools Beecher Baker said the first day was “fantastic,” better than he could have hoped, but with a few small glitches.
One issue was it took a little longer to get students into the building. More parents are driving their children and, he said, some paused for first-day photos.
“That slowed things down a bit,” he said.
It also took a little longer to deliver lunches to classrooms, according to Baker.
Also, the Google Classroom web service for remote learning was running slowly, which he attributed to the fact it is being used by students across the country.
School staff is screening each student before they go into the building, according to Baker. Some have their temperature taken while they are on the bus.
“That was a little quicker than we anticipated,” he said.
All in all, Baker said it was a good first day.
“Kids have been wonderful — no complaints on any of that — very, very happy with the expectations being met and the safety protocols being met,” he said.
“Staff seems ecstatic that things are going well. We’ll keep our fingers crossed,” he added.
