Last area school districts welcome students back

And indeed it was. Some students tried to pull down their masks, only to be quickly told off by a parent. One parent, frustrated at the end of a long wait to get through the health screening, told her son bluntly that he had to keep his mask on.

“Get used to it,” she said.

Hudson Falls

At Hudson Falls Intermediate School, Principal Mike McTague reminded students getting off the bus to keep their distance between the other classmates as they entered the building.

“I’m excited to be back, because this is probably going to be one of the most challenging, but one of the best years we ever had," he said.

McTague said the students are in smaller groups of at most 12 per classroom, depending on the footprint of the room. Students will remain in their classrooms throughout most of the day, and teachers of special subjects, such as art, will go to them for their class, according to McTague.

McTague said some teachers have been assigned to new subject areas to accommodate the additional sections. The goal is to have familiar faces.