Rich Larkin, a sitting member of Warrensburg’s Town Board, will change his home address to Bolton in October, in order to run for office there, he told The Post-Star. The residency law requires him to be a resident of Bolton from the day he takes office. He said he plans to vote in Bolton in November.

Larkin owns property in Bolton, where he is also building a business called “Base Camp Adirondacks,” which will be a full service RV park located on the Schroon River on East Schroon River Road.

“Bolton is my hometown and I’m a graduate of BCS,” Larkin said. “I have had Bolton friends ask me to run in the last two (election) cycles, and I was not ready at that time. I was approached again in November 2022, and I felt that with my developing business now would be a time that it is a good fit for me.”

Larkin believes he was asked to run based on his strong record in Warrensburg, where he has also served as Chairman of the Warrensburg Economic Development Committee. There he helped advise the Town Board on how best to retain and expand local business.

“I was asked to run because of the work I have done in Warrensburg and because there are those in Bolton that feel the time for a change in leadership has come,” Larkin said

According to Larkin, he has already heard from those who will support him during his run for Supervisor, and the many thanks he has received for doing so.

“I feel our campaign is off to a good start,” Larkin said. Larkin’s term as a Warrensburg Councilman expires at the end of the year. “I wish to finish my term in Warrensburg where I will continue to own and maintain a second home and must keep my Warrensburg residency as long as I can as is appropriate to stay on that board,” Larkin said.