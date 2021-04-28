Largest upstate solar project nears completion in Easton

EASTON — The Branscomb Solar project, in the town of Easton, is the first utility-scale solar facility in upstate New York.

The solar project is one of over 20 large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects that are under construction this year, according to the Cuomo administration.

The facility is an important part of New York’s plan to have 70% of the state’s electricity come from wind and solar sources by 2030 as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul presided over a ribbon-cutting at the solar project last week.

“By making historic investments in renewable energy and creating good-paying jobs, New York continues to show the rest of the country how to fight the effects of climate change and chart a cleaner, more sustainable path for the post-pandemic future,” she stated.

The 20-megawatt facility is owned by Goldman Sachs Renewable Power and is expected to generate over $20 million in private investment in the area.