Large voter turnout results in long night, and day, of counting ballots

The second factor, according to Albert, is the community wanted to support their schools.

“Schools have been an integral part of the community over the last three months — not only providing educational services over distance learning, but providing meals to students, providing child care,” he said.

Time-consuming process

Albert was not surprised that it took districts much longer to count ballots because it was a more laborious process. Each ballot was in an envelope inside the larger envelope.

Election officials had to open them up, separate the ballots and then count them. They had to check to make sure the person is a registered voter. There are more steps involved than an in-person election.

“You would walk in, you would sign the register and you would go vote,” he said, referring to in-person voting.

The entire process was more time-consuming for school districts. They had to scramble to print out ballots and then mail them out to voters. Some districts had delays with their vendors producing the ballots.

It was also expensive — about four times as much as an in-person election, according to Albert.

Voter budget approval tops 99%