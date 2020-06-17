Large voter turnout results in long night, and day, of counting ballots

Some school districts were counting ballots late into the night because of an extremely high voter turnout, with Fort Edward not finishing until 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The election was conducted entirely through absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents rejected Fort Edward’s budget, which sought a nearly 20% increase in the tax levy. A majority of residents voted in favor, nearly 53%, but a supermajority of 60% was required because the district sought to go over the tax cap. The vote was 431 in favor to 386 in opposition.
Three people began counting ballots at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said there were no issues with the count. It was just time-consuming.
“All votes were double verified and then the tallies were double cross-checked by them as well,” he said in an email.
The entire process was recorded and will be posted on the website by the end of the week, Ward said.
Over five times as many people cast ballots on the budget. Last year, there were only 143 votes cast and only 178 the year before that, according to Ward.
The Board of Education was meeting on Wednesday night to determine the next step on the budget. (See related story.)
In addition, Christina Durkee received 502 votes to win a five-year seat on the Fort Edward Board of Education and Daniel Shiels received 367 votes to win a one-year seat. Both of those candidates said during a forum that they opposed the merger study with the South Glens Falls school district and wanted Fort Edward to remain its own district.
Incumbent Vice President Michael Glass was not re-elected, finishing fourth with 250 votes. Elaine Trackey-Saltsman received 317 votes.
Glass voted in favor of that study and Trackey-Saltsman said in a candidate forum she supported it.
The issue is emotionally charged in town, with lawn signs stating: “Save Fort Edward School.”
Because he is filling a partial term, Shiels takes office immediately.
Glens Falls and Lake George also did not report results until after The Post-Star’s print deadline. Their budgets passed.
South Glens Falls technical issue
South Glens Falls school officials suspended counting late Tuesday night and resumed at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The district reported results just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Its budget passed.
District spokeswoman Monica Lester said early in the count, a machine broke and halted counting for an extended time period. The district had to switch to manual counting for most of the process.
School officials knew they had to get the machine reviewed in the morning, so they decided to end at 11 p.m. and resume in the morning.
Lake George elects two new board members
Lake George also had a competitive school board race. Incumbent Tom Seguljic lost his bid for re-election. Newcomers Rosemarie Earl and Jeannine Bieber received 1,174 and 977 votes, respectively, to win two three-year seats. Seguljic garnered 704 votes and Jay Salmon received 480.
Bieber and Earl are backed by the Lake George United for Education group. Members of that group have an active lawsuit against the district over elimination of the junior-senior high school vice principal position two years ago.
Now, most of the board is made up of candidates who were endorsed or affiliated with that group, including President Tricia Connor Biles and Katie Bruening, Maryanne MacKenzie and Melissa Seale.
Long night and day
One of the reasons for the delay in counting votes was turnout was high and some districts were counting paper ballots.
Fort Edward topped local districts with a 467% increase in number of votes cast this this year on the budget compared with 2019.
School districts in The Post-Star’s coverage area had an average of 170% greater turnout, according to an analysis.
Glens Falls had five times as many people cast ballots on the budget — 2,706 this year compared with 523 in 2019. Queensbury had nearly four times as many people, with 3,944 this year to 1,005 last year.
Lester said there were 3,731 ballots returned out of 14,723 mailed out — a 26% response rate. Typical turnout has been around 1,300 votes during the last few years.
Other local districts in the 25% to 30% range for percentage of ballots returned included Cambridge, Corinth, Granville, Glens Falls, Hadley-Luzerne, Hartford, Queensbury and Warrensburg.
Topping the list was Indian Lake, where 80% of the ballots mailed out were returned, followed by Greenwich with 71%. Other districts were in Fort Edward and Lake George had about 50%.
New York State School Boards Association spokesman David Albert said he is hearing anecdotal reports of anywhere between three times to eight times the turnout as in previous years. A typical year may see turnout of 10% to 14% of eligible voters.
He believes there are two factors at work.
One is it was much more convenient to vote.
“For some people, it was as easy as voting in their home and then walking it down to the mailbox and putting the ballot back in the mail, or going to the post office,” he said.
The second factor, according to Albert, is the community wanted to support their schools.
“Schools have been an integral part of the community over the last three months — not only providing educational services over distance learning, but providing meals to students, providing child care,” he said.
Time-consuming process
Albert was not surprised that it took districts much longer to count ballots because it was a more laborious process. Each ballot was in an envelope inside the larger envelope.
Election officials had to open them up, separate the ballots and then count them. They had to check to make sure the person is a registered voter. There are more steps involved than an in-person election.
“You would walk in, you would sign the register and you would go vote,” he said, referring to in-person voting.
The entire process was more time-consuming for school districts. They had to scramble to print out ballots and then mail them out to voters. Some districts had delays with their vendors producing the ballots.
It was also expensive — about four times as much as an in-person election, according to Albert.
Voter budget approval tops 99%
Voters approved about 99% of school district budgets statewide on Tuesday, based on a preliminary analysis of budget vote results by the New York State School Boards Association. The passage rate was even higher — about 99.6% — for districts that stayed within the tax cap.
Four of the 11 districts that sought to override the cap failed. The association was waiting for results from about 175 districts.
The average spending increase was 1.67% and average tax levy increase was 2.34%.
Chance for revote
School districts that saw their budget defeated will have the opportunity for a second vote, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not set the date. It will not be any earlier than July 9.
Albert said he hoped it would be an in-person election to save school districts money.
“If it is the same process, I would not be surprised if there were no district that opted for a revote,” he said.
If the budget fails again, the district must adopt a contingency budget, which has no increase in the tax levy. School boards are not required to hold a second vote and can go straight to a contingency budget.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
