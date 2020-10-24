Large turnout for early voting in Warren, Washington counties

More than 1,000 voters in Warren and Washington counties lined up on Saturday to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in New York.
A long, zigzagging line snaked through the parking lot of the Warren County Municipal Center, where 521 voters cast their ballot nine days before Election Day on Nov. 3. A total of 489 people voted early in Washington County.
The line of voters in Warren County nearly reached Glen Lake Road, partly because voters stood 6 feet apart. Some even lined up as early as 7:15 a.m., despite polls not opening for another two hours, said William VanNess, the Republican election commissioner of the Warren County Board of Elections.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.
The line moved steadily, though it seemed never-ending shortly before noon, as a steady stream of new voters continued to make their way to the back of the line as others exited the polls, stopping off at a table outside the municipal building for a squirt of hand sanitizer and to grab an “I Voted” sticker.
Masks were mandatory and social distancing protocols were adhered to at all times. Polling stations were disinfected regularly throughout the day.
Some voters said the wait lasted an hour.
One person was seen sitting in a folding chair, while others passed the time by reading.
“I was actually surprised when I got here that there were so many people. Because on a normal voting day, you stand in line for 10 minutes, everyone gets to vote and you’re done,” said Bob Mitchell, a Queensbury voter.
Just 10 people, including poll workers, were allowed into the polling site at once because of the pandemic, which contributed to the longer-than-normal wait times.
A first for New York
Early voting is a relatively new concept in New York.
State lawmakers approved the measure in 2018 after Democrats took control of the state Senate. The policy went into effect during that year’s mid-term elections and has been available to voters in subsequent elections, including those on the local level.
But this is the first time early voting has been in place during a presidential election.
Mitchell, who voted on the Republican line, said he decided to vote early to get it out of the way, but added he would likely do so again in the future.
“I just figured it was the first day it was open and I would get it out of the way,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
Mitchell said he decided to vote Republican because the party takes a more “business approach” to governing, and members of the caucus aren’t afraid to speak out against party leaders.
“The reality is I want to see a party that’s not unified, where there’s individuals who say ‘I don’t agree with what the president decided.’ You’re allowed not to agree,” he said.
Concerns about absentees
A similar scene played out in Washington County, where 489 people voted at the county’s Board of Elections building on Burgoyne Avenue in Fort Edward.
The turnout was surprising, said Mindy Surprenant, the Democratic deputy commissioner of the Washington County Board of Elections.
“I knew it was going to be busy, but we didn’t expect 489 busy,” Surprenant said.
Still, things went smoothly, she said.
Several voters there said they chose to cast a ballot early rather than by absentee because they were concerned their ballot would get lost in the mail.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year signed an executive order allowing all registered voters to request an absentee ballot this election, citing safety concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, absentee ballots could only be requested by those who would not be in their district on election day or too sick to vote in person.
Millions across the country have chosen to vote by mail this election, which has led to concerns about whether the U.S. Postal Service would be able to deliver all the ballots on time.
Several operational changes implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy earlier this year also sparked widespread concerns about whether the postal system would have the resources necessary to deal with the surge in mail-in voting.
DeJoy has since decided to hold off on the changes until after the election, but some still have concerns.
“I didn’t want to overburden a system that I wasn’t sure was going to be able to handle the numbers,” said Kathleen Quinn. “I am healthy enough to risk an in-person experience especially here in Washington County where the virus is well controlled.”
Quinn said she wasn’t going to pass on her opportunity to vote against President Donald Trump, adding that she voted for the Democratic ticket of former Vice President Joseph Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris on the Working Families Party line because she believes in a “robust” third-party system is important for New York.
“I’ve been waiting for four years to do this,” Quinn said.
Elsewhere, Ann Chagnon of Glens Falls said she wasn’t impressed by either of the major party candidates. She opted instead to vote for Howie Hawkins, the Green Party candidate and former New York gubernatorial candidate.
“I’m not sure what stands out. It’s just that it’s not Trump and it’s not Biden,” she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.