Large turnout for early voting in Warren, Washington counties

“I was actually surprised when I got here that there were so many people. Because on a normal voting day, you stand in line for 10 minutes, everyone gets to vote and you’re done,” said Bob Mitchell, a Queensbury voter.

Just 10 people, including poll workers, were allowed into the polling site at once because of the pandemic, which contributed to the longer-than-normal wait times.

A first for New York

Early voting is a relatively new concept in New York.

State lawmakers approved the measure in 2018 after Democrats took control of the state Senate. The policy went into effect during that year’s mid-term elections and has been available to voters in subsequent elections, including those on the local level.

But this is the first time early voting has been in place during a presidential election.

Mitchell, who voted on the Republican line, said he decided to vote early to get it out of the way, but added he would likely do so again in the future.

“I just figured it was the first day it was open and I would get it out of the way,” he said.

