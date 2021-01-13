Large solar array proposed for residential area in Moreau

The Town Board sent the project to the Planning Board in a pro forma vote Tuesday. But Supervisor Todd Kusnierz warned that no one should interpret that to mean the board will later approve the project.

“When it comes back to the board, this will be highly discussed. At that time we will do the necessary vetting that our residents expect us to do,” he said. “I don’t want there to be a misperception that we rubber-stamped it tonight.”

If the PUD application is denied, US Light Energy could also go to the Zoning Board to try to get a variance for the solar arrays.

Neighbor Jim Hooper, who owns a horse farm near the proposed site, has been staunchly opposed to the project.

“How convenient that now they want to give the town some land,” he said the day after the presentation. “I guess that’s how they are going to try to ram it through.”

The project would also use all of the National Grid capacity for solar power in that area, which could impact other people’s plans to put solar panels on their land when the Town Board finalizes its draft solar law.