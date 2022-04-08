Large mural showcasing local museum's Rembrandt approved for Maple Street

GLENS FALLS — Eric Unkauf is teaming up with artist Esmond Lyons to bring a mural to 153 Maple St.

The mural proposal was first brought to the city Planning Board in March, but couldn't be voted on because of its size. The 20-foot by 30-foot mural required Sign Review Board review and approval, which it received at the Planning Board meeting on Tuesday.

Unkauf, owner of The Shirt Factory and the building at 153 Maple St., wanted to put artwork on the building. He put a request out to artists to submit a proposal for what they would want to do for the project.

"Part of what I was really looking for through this whole thing was somebody who really really felt passionate about getting up on the wall what they wanted to get up on the wall," Unkauf said.

The mural Lyons is planning to work on is of a brick building with two painters on ladders toward the right side of the building. The artists in the mural will be painting "Christ With Arms Folded," a work by Rembrandt that can be found at The Hyde Collection.

This idea wasn't one of the original proposals that Lyons gave to Unkauf.

"Eric and I were having a conversation and I told him about my initial experience here in Glens Falls," Lyons said. "What I wanted to paint and why I wanted to paint it. He loved it. He said, 'do that.'"

Lyons attempted to have this same mural get the green light 26 years ago. He wanted to put it up on a building on South Street.

He said he was working with Roy Thomas, then-community development director for the city, to sell the idea. After a little while they had a meeting and Lyons was informed that it was disliked by some, and the idea was nixed.

He wanted to showcase that Glens Falls had great assets that were being worked on.

"I said people coming into this city don't know about the treasures that exist in this city," he said.

Unkauf said that during that conversation with Lyons about his experience 26 years ago he was passionate about the idea.

He said that the best work comes when an artist has the motivation and passion for a project.

"He's been wanting to do it ever since," Unkauf said. "I can just tell from talking to him that he's very excited about working on this."

Unkauf said that there will be two to three weeks of prep work done on the east-facing wall of the property before Lyons gets started, which could be in May.

There was initially some concerns expressed by the Planning Board about the mural being done on a brick building. At the recent Planning Board meeting, Unkauf brought a brochure for silicate paint, which Lyons will be using.

Silicate paint chemically bonds to the surface of the brick, according to Unkauf. He said that it allows the brick to breathe.

The brochure also claims that paint will last for 100 years. Unkauf said that because the mural will be put up on the east-facing wall, it could last for generations.

In his opinion, the eastern side of the building will take the least amount of weather abuse.

"That eastern exposure, it's very rare that you have wind blowing from the eastern direction. The other thing is the sun that it gets. It gets sun, but it's only in the morning hours. For the rest of the day it's not really in the sun," he said.

Unkauf said that Lyons is the artist and he has no intentions of telling Lyons what to do from this point onward. When putting out the initial request for artists, Unkauf said that as long as it doesn't include any copyrighted images or anything outright political, he would be happy.

“I’m just giving him a canvas to work on. The vision that’s going up there is solely on him," he said.

Lyons said there is a story behind the mural, but he doesn't want to share it with the public.

He said that art is "non-literal." His goal is to have the viewers' visual experience guide them. He wants people go into it with innocence.

"They don't necessarily have to have a story that goes with it," Lyons said. "The story really kind of comes in after the image. What is the image saying? That's for people to look at and figure out."

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

