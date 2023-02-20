GLENS FALLS — The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, or LARAC, has proposed a new festival for artists under 40 years old to happen in August.

Board of Public Safety members approved the request at their monthly meeting for City Park to be used for the festival and to close Maple Street from Ridge Street to the TD Bank drive-thru on Aug. 5, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers of the new one-day festival will develop a safety plan for traffic control, similar to the safety plan for the annual LARAC June Arts Festival.

There will be meetings between LARAC and the city's Department of Public Works to discuss estimated needs for the large attendance projection of 3,000 people.

"LARAC will also work with the DPW to cover certain needs such as electricity, garbage handling, picnic tables, sandwich boards, and bandstand banners. We will need electricity run for the food court as well as the music locations," Philip Casabona, LARAC's executive director and festival director, said in a letter to the board.

The festival will feature artists under the age of 40 from both Warren and Washington counties.

In Casabona's letter, he said that the intent of the festival is to hold one similar to the organization's June festival with a cheaper entrance fee to encourage younger artists to participate.

"We only have 30 to 40 artists condensing them to around the gazebo area of the park," Casabona said.

LARAC's application to public safety officials detailed that LARAC would have the usual port-a-potties offered along with the two standard and one handicapped port-a-potties provided by the city. LARAC will be adding two more they have purchased.

The 52nd annual festival will take place June 17-18, and Casabona's letter said he hopes the new festival in August will be just as successful as the annual celebration in June.

"I am hoping to continue the growth and strength of the event for the next 50 years," he said.