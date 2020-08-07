LARAC Summer Arts Festival to be held virtually

GLENS FALLS — LARAC will be holding its Summer Arts Festival virtually after the event was rescheduled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 49th annual event was originally scheduled for June 13 and 14 then rescheduled for Aug. 29 and 30. The event held in City Park attracts thousands to downtown Glens Falls across the two days.

The LARAC staff is working to create a "LARAC Festival: Virtual Edition" that will allow community members to support artists, which will be available at www.LARAC.org.

The festival is LARAC’s biggest fundraiser providing funding for programs throughout the year. The nonprofit is also working to hold a fundraiser which will be announced soon.

Community members interested in supporting LARAC can write to 7 Lapham Place Glens Falls, NY 12801 or donate online at www.LARAC.org/support LARAC Gallery and Gift Shop is another way to support LARAC and local artists; LARAC’s temporary hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

