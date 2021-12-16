LARAC seeking new executive director

GLENS FALLS — After working with LARAC for the past decade, Candice Frye will be leaving her post as executive director.

Frye started out as a part-time employee with LARAC, working with community outreach prior to taking on her current position. Her decision to leave was a personal one.

She has started working with Village Affair Real Estate, a short-term rental management firm, and hopes to continue that upon leaving her post.

"I love LARAC like family and I’m just excited for someone with a fresh and new perspective to take it from here,” Frye said.

She informed the board of directors this year of her decision to move on after more than five years as executive director, and they have been working with the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York State Council of Nonprofits to get the job description together and out to the public.

"They are both great supporters of nonprofits and LARAC," Frye said.

The listing was put out locally and through the New York Foundation for the Arts.

Frye said that helped the board of directors have a broader pool of candidates to choose from.

"That brought in candidates from New Hampshire, downstate and people that wouldn't normally have LARAC on their radar," she said.

The board is currently almost finished with the interview process for the position. A replacement was originally planned to be named on Jan. 1, but the timeline has been shifted a bit.

Frye doesn’t plan on hitting the road anytime soon, and she plans to help with the transition for the new executive director and be there for support if needed.

“I’m not leaving the area or anything,” she said. “It’s a flexible transition. I’m here until the new director feels completely ready for me not to be here.”

As soon as a replacement is chosen, Frye said that the board knows she will be available with anything they may need help with during that transition period.

There is a grant process that LARAC does through NYSCA each year that she described as “unique.” She believes that finding a candidate who has experience with that is highly unlikely.

“That’s why I will be here to talk them through that, and NYSCA will always be there to help,” she said. “Luckily, we are a small staff, so we all help each other out and I know they’ll be able to help out too.”

One of the things she is most proud to have been a part of is the Arts District in Glens Falls.

She wasn’t around when it was first started, but for the past five years she has been a part of the group.

“It’s really exciting to see what we can do for Glens Fall and how working together really makes an impact,” she said. “It’s something that everyone says, but to put it to action where we can see the power of working together has been really exciting and getting to know the other organizations in a real way … has been a really cool thing.”

Frye plans to attend art openings and festivals. She just won’t be involved with LARAC any longer.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Where are you going?’ I’m like, ‘Nowhere, I’m here,’” she said with a chuckle.

