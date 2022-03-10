LARAC promotes Phil Casabona to executive director

GLENS FALLS — LARAC has kept its executive director position in-house.

On March 1, it was announced that Phil Casabona, who was serving as LARAC's gallery curator and festival coordinator, had been named the new executive director.

He has been with LARAC since July 2014.

In those positions, he was in charge of the annual June Arts Festival and the annual Fall Arts Festival. He also oversaw LARAC's yearlong gift shop and annual Holiday Shop.

Casabona has been the gallery curator for the past four years, bringing in seven exhibitions to the Lapham Gallery at LARAC each year.

He is replacing Candice Frye, who had been with LARAC for a decade. She started off as a part-time employee working with community outreach before becoming director.

"I have felt at home here at LARAC these past eight years and have been humbled by the constant support of the local artists and community," Casabona said.

Casabona is an artist himself and is active in the arts. He has a home studio and represents the arts and his community through LARAC.

He also serves as the vice president on the North Country Arts Board. He has been on the board since 2018.

LARAC is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and Casabona said that he plans to build upon the "wonderful foundation" that has been established throughout the half-century.

"I am looking forward to continuing to do my best for LARAC, the artists we support and who support us, as well as this community as LARAC's new executive director," he said.

Frye said she was excited when she heard the search committee had gone with Casabona.

She's looking forward to seeing what comes next for LARAC.

"Phil is the perfect for LARAC and he understands the needs of the artists and our community," she said.

It wasn't long after LARAC's announcement that Frye's new direction was made known to the public.

Advokate, a Glens Falls-based marketing firm, named Frye as its new marketing and communications associate on March 4.

Founder and CEO Kate Austin-Avon said that Frye will be huge asset for the firm. She acknowledged that Frye's decade of experience working with LARAC and nonprofits will be beneficial for Advokate.

Austin-Avon said that she and Frye have worked together in the past with the Glens Falls Arts District, LARAC and the Glens Falls Collaborative.

"Candice can do anything she sets her mind to, she’s connected to everyone, and she’s an optimist," she said. "I’m looking forward to discovering what we can invent with Candice’s expertise aboard, and she’s already brainstorming several events that will serve our clients and our community.

Frye had started working with Village Affair Real Estate, a short-term rental management firm in the Adirondack and Saratoga area. She is also the vice president of the Glens Falls Collaborative and has been instrumental to the Glens Falls Arts District.

Frye said it was not an easy decision to leave LARAC. After she made that decision, she knew that she wanted to find a way to remain connected to the community.

"I’m so excited to have the opportunity to continue to build strong businesses and support our community with the rest of the Advokate team," she said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

