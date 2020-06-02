LARAC opens members show online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS -- The annual LARAC Members Show, which was set to open May 22, is currently on exhibit at the LARAC Gallery, but because of the pandemic closings, it can be viewed only online.

The LARAC building iOS temporarily closed, but the exhibit is available virtually at www.LARAC.org/lapham-gallery/current-exhibition or on LARAC’s Facebook page throughout the month of June. Many of the works are for sale.

This year's show features the diverse work of 40 LARAC member artists. LARAC membership is open to artists of all ages, experience levels and mediums.

Although LARAC is temporarily closed, it is remaining active online. LARAC can be followed on social media and through visits to the website (www.LARAC.org) for up to date information and resources.

LARAC staff is available by email (information@larac.org) and will return phone calls to 518-792-1144.

